UConn Men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley said there are no major injury worries for his side ahead of the game against Seton Hall at Gampel Pavilion, Storrs.

The Huskies will take on Seton in their final regular game of the season, but two players could miss the clash due to injuries. Speaking ahead of the game, Hurley said the Huskies could be without Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson, depending on their fitness.

“So everything is the same medical here. You know quick turnaround, so you know we’ll see what version of Hass [Hassan] we get,” Hurley said in his chat with the media.

“And then Sam’s just been added with a back. He’s got some back spasms. He was limited today, so we see where that goes with him,” he added.

The game against the Pirates will also be the last time fans see Diarra, Johnson and captain Alex Karaban play a regular season game for UConn.

The trio will be honored in a special senior night ceremony and Hurley was quick to praise them for the success they played in ensuring UConn won back-to-back championships.

When asked about the impact of Diarra, Johnson and Karaban on the team, Hurley said:

“I mean just what they have accomplished in their career. I mean, I don’t know how long you could stand for a standing ovation for players that have delivered for you.

“I mean, most of you, obviously, you are spoiled here in basketball, especially in the last 25-30 years. Most places, you know if they get a sniff of a final four, if they win one national championship in the long span of time, it’s incredible,” Hurley continued.

“I mean they have a chance to honour back-to-back champions, I just hope the crowd is there early and you know not only celebrate those two guys,” Hurley added.

What is at stake as Dan Hurley’s UConn takes on Seton Hall?

While the night will be a night of celebration for Diarra, Johnson and Karaban, Hurley’s boys still have a job to do against the Pirates.

Having beaten the Marquette Golden Eagles in their last game, the Huskies can clinch at least a No.3 spot in the Big East with a win over Seton Hall.

Although they are currently tied with Marquette, UConn has a better head-to-head record as they swept both games against their rivals.

Hurley’s boys could also clinch the second spot, but for that, they need to win their game and hope for Marquette to beat the champions St John’s, Creighton to lose to Butler.

However, Hurley will be wary of Seton Hall’s capability of causing an upset, with his side suffering an embarrassing 69-68 loss to the Pirates when the two sides met on Feb 15.

