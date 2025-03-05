Recapping everything Dan Hurley said ahead of UConn vs Marquette

Dan Hurley's UConn will play its penultimate game of the regular season at No. 20 Marquette on Wednesday. Ahead of the crunch clash between the two Big East teams at Gampel Pavilion, Hurley spoke to the media about the challenge his team will face against the Golden Eagles.

When a reporter asked Hurley whether he was thinking about the seeding in the Big East Tournament, the UConn coach said he has informed his players on what's at stake despite missing out on the conference title.

"I think you're just trying to get across to the guys that obviously the regular season goal of the championship has come and gone," Hurley said on Tuesday. (0:38) "But we can still position ourselves to have a better March than we've had the previous months potentially.

"But if we don't take good care of the basketball, if we don't defend better, it we don't have two-way playmakers on the court that are on the backboard and just playing with an incredible effort, then it won't be a good March."

Hurley also recalled UConn's previous clash with Marquette last month, when the Huskies nearly blew the game due to their turnovers but eventually won 77-69 on the night.

"I just think we're trying to play a consistent game," Hurley said. (1:30) "You know, try not to turn the ball over 25 times like we did when we played Marquette the first time. We got away with some things in that game from a defensive standpoint.

"I think we're just focusing on the respect we have for the opponent tomorrow night. And then trying to play better in this building. We haven't played well offensively or defensively at least in league play in Gampel. So, obviously we're gonna need a great suport from the crowd. The crowd that helps us play better."

The UConn (20-9, 12-6) vs. Marquette (22-7, 13-5) clash on Wednesday will be broadcast live on FS1, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the game on FuboTV.

The Huskies are currently fourth in the Big East standings, while Marquette is just one spot ahead of the reigning national champions.

Dan Hurley's UConn will host Seton Hall in final game of regular season after clash against Marquette

UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley - Source: Getty

Although Dan Hurley will be focusing mainly on UConn's clash against Marquette on Wednesday, he will also have one eye on the Huskies' regular-season finale against Seton Hall on Saturday.

UConn can improve its position in the conference standings if it wins its two remaining regular-season games. That would further help the Huskies gain momentum in their push for the NCAA Tournament.

Dan Hurley was appointed as UConn's coach in 2018. He has led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships in the past two seasons. While Hurley and Co. will be aiming for a three-peat of national titles, winning the championship this year will be an even more challenging task, given the rise in the level of competition in the Big East and later in the NCAA Tournament.

