Recapping everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina kicked Indiana Hoosiers out of March Madness ft. Te-Hina Paopao

The South Carolina Gamecocks were able to keep their season alive as they defeated the ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers 64-53 in the Round of 32. The defending national champions were able to overcome a rough first half to win the game eventually by a comfortable margin.

Ad

Coach Dawn Staley was candid throughout the postgame press conference as she recapped how the game went. Below is the full video of the press conference that took place after the game.

Ad

Trending

Let's discuss some of the key points Dawn Staley hit on during her interaction with the media.

Dawn Staley Postgame Press Conference Takeaways

Te-Hina PaoPao was a force in multiple ways

SC Guard PaoPao was a solid all-around player throughout the game as she finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks in 28 minutes.

Coach Staley discussed her impact on the game, which included the young guard's vocal leadership in the locker room at the halftime break to get the team to mount a much-needed comeback. Staley said:

Ad

"I was glad to see they [the team] actually stopped and listened to her [Pao] because what she says is coming from being an experienced player that's been through this process, and we need her voice..."

The veteran head coach also talked about the 22-year-old's defense and how that ended up being an X-factor in the contest.

Pao's defense was great. It was executed to a T."

Ad

Staley continued to discuss how 'Pao' has significantly improved as a player since stepping into the program two years ago.

"I thought she did a great job. We told her that in the locker room. I'm happy that we're helping to complete 'Pao.' Because for the longest (time), her reputation is, 'She can just flat-out shoot the ball.' She's a consummate point guard, and I don't think her defense gets enough credit in the past two years that she's been with us, because it's gotten better, and better, and better."

Ad

South Carolina's first half struggles

The first half of the game did not look too good for the Gamecocks as they were trailing 26-25 entering the break. However, they were able to bounce back and be successful in the final two quarters.

Staley discussed the things that changed for the defending Champions in the second half:

"It's a little unnerving because it's not how you envision execution. I thought we were getting great looks. They just wouldn't fall. For us, if we're going to get the same type of looks, we're probably going to be in good shape... I think we settled in. I think our defense got a lot better in the third quarter and afforded us to a lead to the point where we just held on and got the win."

Ad

That's the kind of composure expected from a Championship-caliber team. It was necessary for the Gamecocks to take the game deep and slowly take Indiana out of the contest with consistency on every front. Such a feat was impossible without the leadership of veteran players.

Veterans stepping up

South Carolina has a good number of experienced campaigners, who were able to play deep. Some of the top players were guard Bree Hall (11 points, three rebounds) and junior forward Chloe Kitts (10 points, 11 rebounds). Staley discussed how the veteran players have been stepping up for the team throughout the season.

Ad

"It's huge. I mean, we have to lean on our most experienced players. They've been here before. They've done it time and time again, through being on the court or just seeing it from sitting on the bench. That is experience, being in these situations."

That being said, Staley underlined during her media session that she is not taking this stage of the competition lightly. The 2024 Championship-winning coach will prepare the team for their next matchup, which will be in the Sweet 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here