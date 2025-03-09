Recapping everything Geno Auriemma said after UConn proceeds to Big East Tournament semifinals, beating St John's

UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts following the Huskies' 71-40 win over St. John's in the Big East Tournament semifinals on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

In a postgame press conference, Auriemma talked about the team's performance against the Red Storm and Sarah Strong's emergence and her value to the team. He also discussed Aubrey Griffin's health status and the new trend of non-traditional power teams rising to the occasion this season.

The 11-time champion coach admitted UConn committed mistakes in the first quarter, but it didn't impact the Huskies because they limited the Red Storm to two points. Those errors repeated into the second quarter, and St. John's took advantage of them by knocking down its shots. Auriemma also nitpicked the missed layups they normally make.

"Today it was ugly, and you have to be able to grind it out," Auriemma said (22:45). "Believe me, there's a lot of stuff on that film. They're going to wonder how did we win."

The 70-year-old bench tactician praised Sarah Strong's high basketball IQ and how she impacts the game on other facets that aren't recorded as statistics, saying she's able to see things before they develop.

"She knows exactly where the ball's going all the time. There isn't a pass you can throw her that she won't catch," Auriemma said (10:12). "But I think the best thing and the worst thing about her is she's a great passer, and that's incredible for a kid that can score, and what's terrible about it is she just wants to pass all the time."

The veteran coach also compared Strong to three-time Big East Player of the Year Kerry Bascom. Auriemma claimed that Bascom, who won the award between 1989 and 1991, is a modern version of Strong, calling her the 35-year evolution of Bascom.

"Kerry is the original Sarah. Sarah is the 35-year evolution of Kerry. Kerry was one of a kind back then. We're trying to become a Big East contender," he said (18:38). "Nothing that is happened in Connecticut could have ever happened without her."

He also gave an update on Aubrey Griffin's health status and said her knee is sore and it's possible that she won't suit up in the Big East Tournament. However, Auriemma expects Griffin won't encounter any setbacks in the coming days, making her available for the NCAA Tournament.

Since returning from injury, she has averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game. Last Sunday, she put up 11 points and four rebounds in 13 minutes, helping UConn win over Marquette.

Auriemma also discussed the emergence of more teams contending in the NCAA Tournament. He noted this is a new trend in the sport and felt it makes the game better.

He pointed out that this new trend benefits the networks that cover women's basketball, as it means they are putting out a good product and benefiting the young audience. Auriemma believes there should be more upsets with this new movement, but he hopes the upset axe wouldn't fall on them.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma recalls memories of former Villanova star Lisa Angelotti

UConn coach Geno Auriemma also made a trip down memory lane during Saturday's postgame media availability session. One of the members of the media covering the UConn beat asked him about former Villanova star Lisa Angelotti.

The 11-time national champion coach remembered her as a player who got better when seasons passed. Angelotti was an all-around player who could beat her opponents in various ways, making the Wildcats one of the strongest teams in the Big East.

"I think Villanova has one really good player like every cycle," Auriemma said (8:38). "It was her turn, and she was great at it."

He also joked about the former Wildcat who is now a girls' basketball coach of Gloucester Catholic. Auriemma noted he doesn't know where Angelotti (now Gedaka) is coaching, as there was no chance he could recruit a player from them because it automatically falls to Villanova.

Auriemma and UConn will meet No. 5 Villanova in the semifinals. The Wildcats beat No. 4 Marquette 73-66 on Saturday.

