Recapping everything Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles said after Notre Dame beat Golden Bears in ACC Tournament QF

Notre Dame hoopers Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo have expressed satisfaction with their 73-64 win over the California Golden Bears in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Friday.

The win for Notre Dame sealed their place in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament for the third consecutive year. Hidalgo was quite upbeat as she also praised her teammates’ mentality.

"I think it's having the mindset it's win or go home," Hidalgo said in her post-game comments. "We don't want to lose. I think just coming together and trusting in each other, we were able to get stops and we were able to run in transition." (via Notre Dame’s official Youtube page)

Meanwhile, Miles was full of praise for Hidalgo. She praised the guard for her defensive contribution in the win.

"It starts with Hannah on defense, her disruptive energy, she brings chaos for the other team," Miles said. "Very glad she's on our team and not the other. She causes a lot of corruption, and it's on us at the back to kind of make up for those steals, those deflections that she has.

"Yeah, when you have someone that's pressuring the ball for 40 minutes, it makes it a little easier on us to be disruptive as well,” the senior guard said.

Hidalgo bests season average as Miles chips in with 14

Notre Dame had more rest than Cal going into the game, having earned a double-bye by virtue of winning a share of the regular-season championship. That extra rest paid off, as they won all but one of the four quarters in the game.

The Fighting Irish entered the game as favorites, as they already claimed a blowout 91-52 win when both teams met in early February. But this time, the Golden Bears produced a better show, dragging the game to the wire. In fact, the Fighting Irish trailed by six points at some point in the third quarter.

However, things changed after coach Niele Ivey called a timeout. Coming off the timeout, Notre Dame went on a 10-0 run, with Hidalgo and Miles scoring five points apiece.

Hidalgo went on to outdo her season average of 24.2 points per game, finishing with 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Miles was an active partaker in the party as she chipped in with 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Next up for Notre Dame is the semifinal of the ACC Tournament against Duke, where Hidalgo and Miles will hope to get another win on Saturday.

