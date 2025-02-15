Recapping everything Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice said after JuJu Watkins, USC ended UCLA's undefeated run

JuJu Watkins and the No. 6 USC Trojans (22-2, 12-1 Big Ten) handed the No. 1 UCLA Bruins (23-1, 11-1) their first defeat of the 2024-25 college basketball season on Thursday night. Watkins led the way for USC with 38 points, hitting six of nine 3-pointers and eight of 10 free throws, 11 rebounds, five assists and eight blocks in the Trojans' 71-60 win at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

UCLA's Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice addressed the media after their perfect record ended, while also praising Watkins.

"I mean, good players make a lot of good plays and she [Watkins] made a lot of good plays tonight," Rice said. "She hit a lot of tough shots and we just got to adjust and be better next time." (Timestamp: 4:28)

Betts also stressed that they need to be better against stronger opponents while also learning from the setback.

"I got to be better, period," Betts said. "I think toward the end I was just forcing a lot of tough shots and I got to be better for my team so I think just staying deeper seals, and I know how to do that." (4:50)

Betts ended the game with a team-high 18 points along with 13 rebounds and two assists while Rice contributed 15 points with six assists and two rebounds.

While UCLA's perfect streak has come to an end, the Bruins will aim to get back to winning ways when they host No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday.

JuJu Watkins finds her rhythm after struggling in the past two home games for USC

NCAA Women's Basketball: USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins (Source: Imagn)

JuJu Watkins came into the game against UCLA with a rather challenging scoring run. She shot 12 of 45 from the floor in her last two home games and was just 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

However, Watkins rose to the big occasion when the top-ranked team in the country visited Galen Center on Thursday. USC will want last season's USBWA National Freshman of the Year to continue delivering the goods when the Trojans travel to face Washington on Sunday.

