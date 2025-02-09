Recapping everything Mark Pope said after Kentucky defeated South Carolina

Mark Pope and the 14th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats snapped their two-game losing streak Saturday, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 80-57 at Rupp Arena. Four players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who improved to

Pope praised his team’s defense in the postgame press conference. Kentucky held South Carolina to just 32.8% shooting, while the Gamecocks struggled from beyond the arc, missing 18 of 22 3-point attempts.

"I thought our guys were really focused for the most part," Pope said.(Timestamp 0:45). "We had some lapses. We can get much better but they bought into being a little bit more disruptive, a little bit more aggressive at the point of attack. Our rotations were okayish in a growing process."

"I thought our bigs were pretty diligent in their assignments. They had complicated assignments tonight. Their job description was pretty lengthy tonight and I thought they were terrific."

Mark Pope also credited Koby Brea for his outstanding defensive performance.

"The defensive star of the game, no doubt, like no question asked, is Koby Brea," Pope said. "(He) was unbelievable tonight. He was incredible on the defensive end. His gaps were incredible and his digs were incredible."

"We were bringing third defender to ball screens to cover the short role, he was unbelievable at that. His ball pressure was great. It was smart. It wasn’t belligerent. I can’t be more proud of him."

Pope also praised his bench, particularly Trent Noah and Brandon Garrison, for their contributions. Kentucky’s reserves accounted for more than half of the Wildcats’ points.

"I thought Trent was really solid tonight," Pope said (Timestamp 4:41). "His energy never wavers and that’s a real gift as a coach trying to piece together a game, to know exactly what you’re going to get when you put Trent on the floor and that includes some young mistakes."

"I thought Brandon Garrison was terrific tonight minus one moment that we would like to take back. I thought he was actually really, really special tonight," Pope said (Timestamp 5:18).

Pope also highlighted Amari Williams, who scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game

"We've asked so much out of him and he just keeps delivering. I thought he was really terrific tonight," Pope said (Timestamp 9:21).

Kentucky's balanced offense helps Mark Pope record win over South Carolina

Otega Oweh led the Kentucky Wildcats to victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, scoring a team-high 17 points. He shot 6-for-10 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with guard Otega Oweh (#00) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Photo: Imagn

Amari Williams also stepped up for Mark Pope's squad, scoring 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting. Brandon Garrison and Koby Brea provided much-needed offense off the bench, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively.

