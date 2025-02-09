Recapping everything Mick Cronin said after UCLA extends win streak to 7 games vs Penn State

Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins secured a blowout 78-54 win over Penn State on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion, extending their winning streak to seven games. UCLA improved to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in Big Ten play with the victory.

Cronin took the podium and spoke to the media. The first thing he addressed was "an innocent mistake" on the official stat sheet that credited freshman guard Trent Perry with a turnover.

"Trent Perry did not have a turnover, and we only had three turnovers. The ball went out of bounds with a couple of minutes left, but they gave us the ball, so we only had three. Our goal for the game was three or less," Mick Cronin said with a smirk."That was a joke."

The Bruins only turned the ball over four times in the game, making a combined 7 turnovers in the last two games. Meanwhile, they forced the Nittany Lions to commit 18 turnovers, scoring 24 points off those giveaways.

"Penn State's dealing with some injuries. Their starting center is out, and number five is out for them as well," Cronin continued (1:52).

"There's concern with an emotional letdown after a big win over Michigan State. They came in ranked seventh in the country — obviously an emotional win.

Next, Mick Cronin discussed a significant illness outbreak within his team that led to several players, including the coach himself, missing Friday's practice.

"We were sending guys home," he added (2:35). "We had to invoke COVID rules — shooting at your own basket, sanitizing the practice facility, everybody's food and out the door."

When asked if the illness was a Norovirus, Cronin responded that it was the likely culprit.

Mick Cronin and UCLA still have work to do in conference play

The Bruins cruised to a big win over Penn State but have work to do to solidify their standing in the Big Ten. UCLA sits in fourth place tied with Wisconsin at 9-4, behind Purdue (11-2), Michigan State (10-2) and Michigan (10-2).

Mick Cronin's men had a decent start to the season, going 11-2 (2-0 Big Ten) through their first 13 games. However, the start of the 2025 year hasn't been so kind, as they lost four conference games in a row in a span of 10 days, losing to Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland and Rutgers.

That rough stretch seems to be behind them now, as the Bruins have won all seven games since then. They play Illinois next at State Farm Center on Tuesday.

