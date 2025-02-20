Recapping everything Paige Bueckers said after UConn destroyed Seton Hall

Paige Bueckers and the No. 5 UConn Huskies crushed the Seton Hall Pirates 91-49 at Walsh Gymnasium on Wednesday night. After the dominant win, Bueckers faced questions from the media and said that she often changes her style of play to adapt to a different opponent or challenge.

"Yeah, I think each game calls for something different," Bueckers said. "I'm not going to get outside myself or get outside of the team trying to hunt my shot. But some games may take that. It's me being more aggressive for my shot, but just trying not to pass up open ones has been key and huge. It's something that the coach has been on me about. So, I think that's a balance honestly, that you try and figure out each game." (0:25)

Bueckers posted 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, all game-highs against the Pirates. However, she wasn't too happy with the way UConn started off the game and insisted that the team still has room for improvement.

"I definitely thought our response right away wasn't great," Bueckers said. "In terms of starting out aggressively, throwing the first punch, knowing Seton Hall was gonna play with a chip on their shoulder based on what we did to them at home." (3:10)

"They play hard. They're well-coached. So, I think it shouldn't have to take us a half to really settle in and play our basketball. But the response in the second half is what we need to continue to move forward."

UConn coach Geno Auriemma also echoed Bueckers' sentiments during halftime, suggesting that the Huskies players might have underestimated Seton Hill following a big win over South Carolina last week.

Paige Bueckers and UConn will aim to finish regular season with a flourish before March Madness

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are well on course to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. However, the team will look to finish the regular season on a high in the coming weeks.

UConn (23-3, 15-0) is currently at the summit of the Big East standings and on a four-game win streak. The Huskies will face Butler, Creighton and Marquette to close out the regular season.

