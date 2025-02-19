Recapping everything Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes said after dropping 55 points to make NCAA freshman scoring record

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-7, 6-6 SEC) guard Mikalya Blakes showcased a record-breaking performance on Sunday, Feb. 16. In the 10-point 98-88 overtime win over the unranked Auburn Tigers (12-14, 3-10 SEC) on the road, the freshman would pop off for a 55-point explosion, including a 23-for-24 line from the charity stripe, along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The win propelled Vanderbilt to a .500 SEC record, 6-6. During Blakes' post-game interview with SportsCenter on Tuesday, Feb. 18, host Christine Williamson asked the freshman to share her mindset as she sliced up the Auburn defense.

"I mean just reading the defense and taking what was open to me. I saw a lot of open lanes and tried to attack those. When they tried to stay back a little bit, tried to shoot the three-ball a bit, and then, also try to get to the line and create contact," Blakes explained. (1:40)

The first-year sensation was then asked if she was aware of the points production she was putting up against the Tigers.

"Not at all, I mean I didn't even know how many points I scored 'til the end of my game. And then, my teammates came over and just told me the amount. But in that moment, I was just locked in and just focused on scoring," Blakes shared. (2:19)

Blakes' 55-marker outburst against the Tigers followed her 53-point outing not too long ago against the unranked Florida Gators on Jan. 31. The Somerset, New Jersey native now holds the distinction for the most points scored in a game by an NCAA Division 1 freshman, etching her name in history.

Mikayla Blakes reveals that WNBA legend Maya Moore is her basketball idol

In the same interview, Mikayla Blakes was asked about whom she looks up to in the sport. She said the four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore inspired her to pick up a basketball and play.

"I think I've always looked up to Maya Moore. That's who I started with when I first started basketball. Just hearing about her and just her amazing stories, I think that was probably my first pro player I looked up to in basketball," Blakes said. (5:05)

Blakes is averaging a team-high 23.0 points, 3.4 caroms, 3.1 dimes and 2.5 steals per contest this season. The Vanderbilt Commodores will next face the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, Feb. 20, once again in away territory.

