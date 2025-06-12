Recruiting insider gives his verdict on Lutheran High prospect Dylan Mingo's performance at NBA Top 100 camp

Dylan Mingo, the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), has made waves with his performances for Long Island Lutheran High School (Brookville, New York).

The 6-foot-5 point guard has continued to show his talent in the NBPA Top 100 Camp, which commenced on Monday at Rock Hill Sports and Events Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On3's Jamie Shaw was full of praise for the point guard in his assessment on Wednesday.

"The 6-foot-5 point guard showcased his ability to consistently finding a way to get into the teeth of the defense and make a play," Shaw wrote on On3.

"Mingo has excellent feel for angles. Off the bounce, he was able to consistently find his way to advantages. Mingo absorbs contact, finishes at the rim, and is an excellent defender, playing at both the point of attack and in the passing lanes collecting deflections."

Mingo led Team Thomas to wins against Team Taylor and Team Winslow on Wednesday.

In the 118-98 win against Team Taylor, Mingo recorded a double-double, scoring 29 points while shooting 12-for-16 from the field, including 4-for-5 from behind the arc. He also recorded 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

Dylan Mingo continued the impressive show in the 112-110 win against Team Winslow, where he recorded 29 points, five assists and one steal. He shot 57.1% from the field, including 20.0% from the 3-point line.

They will now face Team Singleton and Team Jones on Thursday. Mingo, who ranks second in the point guard position and first in New York, helped the Crusaders to a 22-7 record and a 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they finished sixth.

Which program has the highest chance of signing Dylan Mingo?

Dylan Mingo has received offers from over 15 programs, including the North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini, Louisville Cardinals and Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine has given St. John's the highest chance of signing Mingo, followed by Providence and Virginia Tech.

In an interview with On3 on Wednesday, Mingo talked about the areas of his game that he could improve.

“I feel like I can shoot it or get to the basket, pull-up,” Mingo said. “I can make plays, make others better while being really good defensively.”

He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

