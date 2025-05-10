"Red hot chili pepper": Haley Cavinder's fiancé Jake Ferguson reacts to her stylish dress for Post Malone concert

Former college basketball star Haley Cavinder often documents her activities on social media. On Friday, she posted a TikTok video, showcasing her stylish outfit before a Post Malone concert. In the video, she can be seen wearing a bright pink dress and carrying a black purse with white dots.

Her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, also appeared in the video. He had a short but spicy reaction to her outfit choice in the video when she called him over to react.

"Red hot chili pepper."

Cavinder has been active on social media in recent weeks with the conclusion of her basketball career.

Haley Cavinder was a star for the Miami Hurricanes this past season, averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

She was projected to be a possible second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, she announced her retirement in March via an Instagram post.

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side. The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful."

"It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am," Cavinder continued. "As always, Go Canes. #14 out."

While this decision took the women's basketball world by surprise, she appears to be enjoying her post-basketball life. Haley Cavinder announced her engagement to Jake Ferguson on April 17th.

Haley Cavinder is focused on social media now that her basketball career is over

Now that Haley Cavinder is retired from basketball, her focus has been on her career as a social media influencer. During her time as a college basketball career, she built a large following on several platforms.

She often makes content with her twin sister, Hanna. Their joint TikTok account has 4.6 million followers. On Haley's personal Instagram account, she has one million followers.

Social media has been more than a career for Haley Cavinder, it has also affected her personal life. She first connected with her fiancé Jake Ferguson on social media. She revealed this in a YouTube Q&A in early 2024. She revealed that they met because Ferguson DM'd her.

The couple then went on a first date, which turned into a 10-day-long hangout over the July 4 weekend in 2023. They officially announced their relationship in September 2023 on Instagram.

