Reed Sheppard’s GF Brailey takes a subtle dig at the $212,000 NIL-valued Kentucky star on Valentine’s Day - “we going shopping”

Reed Sheppard's girlfriend apparently wanted to celebrate Valentine's Day by going on a shopping spree. Brailey Dizney shared a picture of the Kentucky star walking around in a jacket and some Wildcats trousers, alongside a basketball court. The photograph had a simple caption:

"We are going shopping tmr"

The post was intended as a subtle dig at the player's rather simplistic sense of fashion. The pair of 19-year-olds, who hail from London, Kentucky, recently celebrated their third anniversary together.

Reed Sheppard to the NBA?

Despite being only in his first season in the NCAA, some have already touted Sheppard to be a top prospect for the NBA. He recently jumped into the top ten of CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospects Rankings for 2024.

Especially impressive is the fact that he's just playing around 26 minutes per game.

Reed Sheppard's 2023-24 stats: Remarkable debut season

At the moment, Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game with the Kentucky Wildcats. His field goal percentage stands at 52.9%.

The star freshman knows he's living the dream at Kentucky. In November, he was transparent about his success, and had this to say:

"I'm just trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment, I know there's a lot of talk about my future, but right now I'm just focused on helping my team and getting better every day."

His numbers rank in the 150+ category, except assists, which stand at a lowly 119th. While these numbers don't indicate greatness, they do hint at consistency and the ability to contribute to several facets of the game. That ability has proven key to helping Kentucky hover in and around the No. 10 spot in the AP Poll this year.

His stock as an NBA prospect would also be judged on his raw talent and potential than purely on stats.