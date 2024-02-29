Reed Sheppard's GF Brailey turns into fangirl as Kentucky guard drops phenomenal performance against Mississippi State 

Following a lackluster game against Alabama a few days ago, Kentucky's Reed Sheppard surged against Mississippi State, securing a last-minute 91-89 road win for his team.

Sheppard registered 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the game. On the back of his performance, his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, turned into a fangirl on her Instagram stories.

During his postgame news conference, Kentucky coach John Calipari explained his thought process for not calling a time-out before Reed Sheppard won the game for the Wildcats.

“He (Sheppard) plays to win,” Calipari said. “He’s not playing not to lose. There will be some ‘Why didn’t you call a timeout?’ Because of what just happened. They can’t set up their defense. They had no timeouts.

"And you look at DJ and say ‘Make something happen.’ And the ball ends up in Reed’s hand and he goes and makes it and we win the game."

Reed Sheppard shows his class

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard seized the game by the scruff of the neck, making two 3-pointers to tie the game 89-89 before Reed Sheppard spoiled it for him.

Showing his class, Sheppard praised Hubbard during his postgame news conference before explaining the game-winning moment.

“Well, first off, you got to give Hubbard a big — like, he has some big shots down the stretch, you know, all those 3s he hit are really tough shots,” Sheppard said.

“You know, we threw it in real quick, had about eight seconds, DJ was coming down. I trust DJ in what he was going to do and he tried to penetrate and then pitched it back to me and I was able to get in the lane.”

Reed Sheppard emphasized the leadership role that he has taken on this Kentucky team as the season has progressed.

“But you know, a lot of that comes from my teammates and giving me confidence the whole game. They’re telling me, ‘just keep playing, keep attacking,’ like, ‘lead us.’ And you know, that’s huge, and they just kept putting confidence in me the whole game,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard, who has become a hometown hero for Kentucky fans, finished his interview by revealing how the game-winning moment was a childhood dream come true.

“Yeah for sure. You know, that’s what everyone did as a little kid,” Sheppard said. “I’m sure Adou did it as well. As a little kid, I always wanted to play at Kentucky, so being out there and being able to hit a game when a shot for Kentucky is really special for me.”

With his latest heroics, Reed Sheppard will have endeared himself even more to the Kentucky Wildcats faithful.