Report: Mark Few's Gonzaga and Porter Moser's Oklahoma gear up to face each other in November 

Mark Few and Porter Moser will likely clash on the court next season. Multiple sources claimed that Few's Gonzaga and Moser's Oklahoma will meet on Nov. 8 at Spokane Arena. CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein shared the news on X on Wednesday.

"NEWS: Gonzaga and Oklahoma will meet next season on November 8th at Spokane Arena, according to multiple sources," Rothstein tweeted.

It would be just the fourth time that the Bulldogs and Sooners play each other, and the first time since 2021. It would also be the first time that Moser faces Gonzaga as Oklahoma's coach, after taking over the program in the 2021-22 season.

The Bulldogs and Sooners first battled in the 2007-08 season. Oklahoma picked up a narrow 72-68 win but hasn't defeated Gonzaga since. The Bulldogs have been victorious in the last three matchups, most recently defeating the Sooners 87-71 on March 22, 2021.

Few and Moser are coming off of successful seasons with their teams. Gonzaga picked up a West Coast Conference Tournament title and entered March Madness as a No. 8 seed, while Oklahoma dominated Georgia in the first round before narrowly falling to No. 1-seeded Houston in the Round of 32. Few's team finished the season ranked No. 23.

The Sooners held their own in their first season in the SEC and became one of 14 teams from the conference to receive an NCAA Tournament berth. Oklahoma appeared in March Madness for the first time since 2021, as Moser's team was a No. 9 seed and fell to No. 8 UConn in the Round of 64.

It will be interesting to see how the two teams clash should they officially announce their Nov. 8 game.

Mark Few's success at Gonzaga

Mark Few took over as the Bulldogs' coach in 1999 and has turned Gonzaga into a powerhouse over the past 26 seasons. During Few's tenure, the Bulldogs have never missed an NCAA Tournament and have gone just two seasons without winning the WCC regular-season or tournament title.

In the past decade alone, Few led Gonzaga to eight consecutive conference regular-season titles (2016-2023), eight WCC Tournament championships, eight Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights and two national title game appearances.

Few is still chasing his first national championship, which would also be the first national championship in program history. However, his impact on the Bulldogs cannot be denied. He has turned the team into a new-era blue blood and a consistent postseason competitor.

