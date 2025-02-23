REPORT: NCAA investigates Fresno State as suspended players face betting allegations

An investigation into potential sports gambling has put the Fresno State men's basketball program in a difficult situation. Two key players were suspended on Saturday, and one has been removed from the roster. Jaen Weaver and Zoan Collins, two of their top scorers, have been sidelined, while Mykell Robinson is no longer with the team.

Weaver and Collins were the backbone of the Bulldogs, averaging 12.5 and 12 points per game, respectively, in a difficult season. Their absence was noticeable in Saturday's 72-69 loss to Air Force, the team's 10th straight defeat. This situation has not only impacted the team's performance but also raised questions about sports betting in college athletics.

Mykell Robinson is also under investigation. He played his last game on January 11 and has averages of 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Both the university and the NCAA are actively investigating the situation and Fresno State released a statement on Saturday:

"Fresno State men's basketball student-athletes are being withheld from the competition as the university is reviewing an eligibility matter."

The NCAA doesn't allow any kind of betting on games or even providing tips to someone associated with betting. However, the university or the NCAA has not commented on any matter regarding gambling yet. The university or its athletic board is avoiding any questions regarding the matter. They have only mentioned "eligibility" issues as of now.

The Mountain West Conference did comment on Saturday about the same "eligibility" issue.

"The Mountain West has been in communication with Fresno State as the institution processes a review of an eligibility matter."

Fresno State received a tip about possible gambling involvement

The investigation started when Fresno State University received a tip which led to an internal review before involving the NCAA, a source told ESPN. The NCAA are investigating the issue along with the program. With unclear specifics, this incident has highlighted the strict NCAA rules against student-athletes as violating any such rules can lead to losing eligibility.

The controversy comes during a historically bad season for the Bulldogs. The team has struggled to an overall record of 5-23, including a 1-16 record in the Mountain West Conference. Moreover, they have already set a school record for the most losses in a single season and sit last in the conference.

With an investigation ongoing, their basketball program faces an uncertain future and losing their top players has only made things worse. The team's on-court struggles are now being overshadowed by off-court issues which could lead to serious consequences for both the players and the program.

