"Retire Grant's jersey now!": Fans fired up with Alabama players leaving the court in style after Auburn takedown

Grant Nelson led No. 7 Alabama to a narrow 93-91 overtime win over the top-ranked Auburn at Neville Arena in its final regular-season game on Saturday. Guard Mark Sears' game-winning buzzer beater stunned the home fans as the Tide players left the court in style after the final whistle, even though the Tigers fans booed them off.

Fans on social media were also fired up after the Alabama stars exited the court while riling up the Auburn faithful. Some even hyped up Nelson.

"Retire Grant's jersey now!" one tweeted.

"G Nelson made AU boy flinch W’s all around," another added.

"That Nelson dude did the crane kick Aub or Ala truly hate each other huh??" a third commented.

A few others were also excited with the entertainment the two rivals provided, along with the scenes after the final whistle.

"That was definitely must see TV. Alabama giving it to Auburn slice it and dice it and so on a plate with a nice helping of crow," a fan added.

"They got into AU’s head and blocked the noise. Well deserved," another tweeted.

"Must see tv for this game! Wish the fans would have been more classy at the end but I get it’s a rivalry," a user wrote.

Nelson scored a team-high 23 points and recorded eight rebounds for Alabama, while his teammates Clifford Omoruyi and Labaron Philon scored 15 points each.

For Auburn, Johni Broome scored a game-high 34 points with eight rebounds and three assists, but it wasn't enough to get the win on the night.

Grant Nelson and Alabama get automatic qualification for SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Nelson and Alabama (24-7, 13-5) finished third in the SEC regular season table. The Tide will enter the SEC Tournament with the No. 3 seed and get an automatic qualification into the quarterfinals, along with top-seed Auburn, No. 2 seed Florida and No. 4 seed Tennessee.

Alabama's first game of the conference tournament will be on March 14.

