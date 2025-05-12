“Retirement is nice”: Haley Cavinder shares snaps after Miami exit feat. golf session, engagement day and more

Haley Cavinder announced she was stepping away from basketball in March after a disastrous end to her final college season with the Miami Hurricanes. Two months later, Haley still seems to be enjoying her retirement.

Cavinder posted pictures and videos on Instagram, going through some of the things she's been doing since leaving the sport. She captioned the pictures with her take on life as a former player.

"retirement is nice," Haley Cavinder wrote.

On the snaps, Cavinder can be seen in some pictures where her twin, Hanna, their attendance at UFC 314, photo shoots, her engagement day, and herself getting ready to work out. She also posted a video hitting the ball on a golf course.

Haley Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists last season for the Miami Hurricanes, who finished among the last three at the bottom of the ACC with a 4-14 overall record.

It was the end of a strong basketball career for Haley, who had been named Mountain West Conference player of the year twice during her time at Fresno State. She finished her career with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 1.2 steals per game in five seasons.

Cavinder had initially stepped away from playing after the 2022-23 season. However, in October 2023, she announced she was coming back to basketball, eventually returning to the Hurricanes.

Haley Cavinder announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on an Apr. 17 post. Haley and Ferguson have been together since 2023 and have consistently supported each other through their athletic endeavors.

Hanna responds to Haley Cavinder's retirement post

While Haley Cavinder seems to be enjoying life after retiring from the basketball court, her twin sister Hanna had a three-word response to her sister's post.

"get a job," Hanna Cavinder posted.

Hanna Cavinder and others reacted to Haley's retirement life post. - Source: Instagram/@haleycavinder

While Haley has been doing well the last few weeks, Hanna started the year with a much-publicized breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck. While neither Cavinder nor Beck has addressed the breakup, some reports say it was due to the quarterback's infidelity.

Hanna was more outspoken after the breakup and was even caught saying it was because of his personality, stating that "nobody likes" Beck and he had "no friends".

On the basketball court, Hanna Cavinder also struggled last season, scoring 6.9 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. While Hanna had solid numbers at Fresno State, she couldn't find the same success at Coral Gables.

