"Rich get richer" "Ready for sold out MSG": College hoops fans react as Rick Pitino lands Joson Sanon in latest transfer portal move

Rick Pitino's St. John's landed Joson Sanon from the transfer portal, reports confirmed on Wednesday. Sanon, who played his freshman 2024-25 season with Arizona State, will suit up for the Red Storm next season.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the news of Sanon joining St. John's. Some simply expressed the opinion that top college programs can secure moves for the best players in the NCAA.

"Rich Get Richer," one tweeted.

"Rick still tampering with kids," a user wrote.

"Chase that money...play for a dinosaur," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, a few others suggested that St. John's Madison Square Garden would be electric with the addition of another top prospect like Sanon next season.

"@joson sanon get ready for sold out MSG," one tweeted.

"Let’s go! Excited for you and for the team!" another added.

"Bang - incredible pick up. Love to see a coach not stuck in his ways. St John’s needed a shooter and they one of the best in the portal," a fan wrote.

Sanon was considered one of the top recruits in 2024. He committed to Arizona State despite getting offers from Indiana, Arizona, Providence and others. He spoke to ESPN about his latest decision to transfer to St. John's.

“Coach Pitino believes in me and my potential and what he can do for me,” Sanon said. “He preaches working hard, and I want to show him I’m the hardest working player that’s ever played for him. The way Coach P teaches defense is something I want to invest my time into.”

Sanon averaged 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while playing just over 28 minutes per game in his lone season with the Sun Devils. It will be interesting to see how he fares under Pitino's Red Storm next season.

Rick Pitino's St. John's crashed out of NCAA Tournament in second round after loss to Arkansas

Rick Pitino's St. John's was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the second round on Saturday. The No. 2-seed Red Storm were stunned 75-66 by John Calipari's No. 10-seed Arkansas.

Nonetheless, Pitino's team achieved success this season. The Red Storm won the regular season title and the Big East Tournament.

St. John's beat No. 15-seed Omaha 83-53 in the first round of March Madness before losing to the Razorbacks.

