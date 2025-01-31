Rick Pitino calls for "huge standing ovation" for John Calipari at Rupp, despite not being "best friends"

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino wants Kentucky fans to give John Calipari a warm welcome when he returns to Rupp Arena. That return is imminent, as Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks visit the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Pitino posted a video on X on Friday, discussing the significance of Calipari’s first return since leaving Kentucky for Arkansas after 15 seasons with the program. Pitino acknowledged that he and Calipari didn’t always have the best relationship but, as a sign of respect, encouraged Kentucky fans to honor their former coach.

"I'm not best friends with John Calipari. I respect him, certainly, but it was a mutual thing. The fans wanted a change. John read the tea leaves. He needed a change, and he really didn't want to leave. But what did he do for you? He brought the best talent in the history of the game of any university in America to Lexington.

"He also won a national championship. Also his style of play was extremely entertaining. So he's coming back on Saturday, and I want all of you to show the great class that you have. 23,000 plus people giving him a huge standing ovation. Show him what respect and admiration is all about."

John Calipari discusses Kentucky return

John Calipari is prepared for whatever comes his way at the Rupp Arena, whether it's cheers or boos. The Arkansas head coach will look back on his time as the Wildcats' coach fondly, knowing that no matter what happens on Saturday, it won't change the impact he left on the program. He told reporters on Thursday:

"There may be a lot of boos. That doesn’t change anything for me. It doesn’t change the history, it doesn’t change my history, none of that. My focus right now, just so you know, the last two days, I’m worried about Arkansas. I’m worried about getting this going."

Arkansas has a 12-8 overall record heading into this game, losing six of their first seven contests of conference play. They got their first win in SEC play after beating Georgia 68-65 on Jan. 22.

Following the Razorbacks' matchup with the No. 12 Wildcats, John Calipari and the Razorbacks will face the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center on Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

