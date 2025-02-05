Rick Pitino cracks up the internet after his honest admission about team's missed free throws: "I want to kill myself"

No. 12 St. John's coach Rick Pitino gave a funny and unexpected answer to a question about his team's poor free throw shooting on Tuesday. After the game, legendary Fox Sports commentator Bill Raftery asked Pitino how he keeps his emotions in check when his team is missing crucial foul shots.

Pitino, known for his candid and sometimes dramatic responses, gave a darkly humorous reply.

"Inside, I want to kill myself. Outside, I just say, 'That’s okay, we’re going to make the next one,'" Pitino said.

Check out the clip below.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Pitino reacted this way to a frustrating shooting performance. Just last month, after a tough loss to Creighton, he had a similar response, showing both his passion for the game and his ability to keep his composure on the surface.

Rick Pitino's squad struggles from free throw line

The free-throw line proved to be a major challenge for Rick Pitino and his squad during their hard-fought victory over the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday night.

Despite getting significantly more opportunities at the free-throw line compared to Marquette, St. John's struggled to capitalize on those chances, making the game much closer than it needed to be.

It was a rough shooting night overall for Pitino’s team. While they managed to secure a 70-64 win, their performance at the free-throw line left much to be desired, converting just 17 of their 31 attempts. Their struggles extended beyond free throws, as they also had difficulty from beyond the arc, sinking only three of 16 3-point attempts.

With Tuesday night’s win, Rick Pitino and St. John’s improved their record to an impressive 20-3, securing their place at the top of the Big East standings. However, their next challenge won’t be any easier.

They are set to face Dan Hurley’s UConn team on Friday in a matchup that is sure to test both teams' skills and nerves. With two intense and highly competitive head coaches on the sidelines, fans can expect a game filled with energy, strategy, and high emotions.

