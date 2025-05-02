“Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another”: NCAA analyst looks forward to St. John’s vs UConn’s enticing matchup

Basketball coaching legends Dan Hurley and Rick Pitino are gearing up for this coming season, and NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman has some thoughts about the two Big East teams matching up.
Goodman discussed Hurley's UConn team and Pitino's St. John's squad on an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" posted on YouTube Thursday.
"Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another," Goodman said. "That's what's gonna make this so good, the proximity, the fact that the two fan bases now really dislike one another, and the two teams are both top five-ish teams in the country."
Goodman reminisced on the past season, during which no one knew what to anticipate from the Red Storm. Pitino guided the team to conference regular season and tournament titles, earning St. John's a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Hurley, on the other hand, had a disappointing season with the Huskies. After leading UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, Hurley came up short of replicating that success this season. The Huskies finished third in the Big East and were a No. 8 seed in March Madness.
Goodman argues that Hurley will be eager to prove himself in the Big East, especially against Pitino.
"Dan Hurley's gonna be even more motivated this year to kinda reclaim their prominence in the Big East," Goodman said. "Those games are gonna be wars. They're gonna be fun."
How UConn and St. John's matched up last season
As conference foes, the Huskies and Red Storm matched up twice last season, once at UConn and once at St. John's. Pitino led his team to victory in both matchups.
Hurley hosted Pitino's team on February 7. UConn brought back forward Liam McNeeley for that game, after the freshman was out with an ankle ailment. McNeeley led the Huskies with 18 points, although UConn committed numerous turnovers against St. John's. The Red Storm scored 18 points off turnovers.
Pitino's team was led by star guard RJ Luis Jr., who scored 21 points to help St. John's extend its winning streak to 10 games. The Red Storm walked away with a 68-62 win.
UConn visited St. John's two weeks later for a Feb. 23 matchup. This time, the Red Storm dominated. Pitino's squad entered halftime up by 18 points, and while Hurley's Huskies fought back to outscore St. John's 43-39 in the second half, it wasn't enough.
All five St. John's starters put up double-digit points while UConn once again struggled with turnovers, recording 18. The Red Storm scored 24 points off turnovers on their way to an 89-75 win.
Hurley will be looking to avenge his two losses to Pitino last season when the Big East rivals match up next.
