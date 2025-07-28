"Rick Pitino turned St. John's around like a Gordon Ramsay show": Analyst heaps praise for 72YO legend's efforts for Red Storms

Rick Pitino took over as coach of St. John's University men's basketball team in 2023, and it's safe to say he's turned the program around for the better. The coaching legend didn't just bring his decades of experience; he brought results as well. He led the Red Storm to their first title since 2000, winning the Big East Tournament.In a recent appearance on CBS Sports' &quot;Eye On College Basketball&quot; podcast with Gary Parrish, basketball analyst John Fanta had nothing but praise for Pitino's transformative impact at St. John's. According to him, Pitino's approach was quite radical, almost like a complete makeover of the team.&quot;Rick Pitino came in and did a Gordon Ramsay, you know, or Restaurant Impossible and said, 'Clean all the crap out,'&quot;Fanta said (Timestamp: 20:35). &quot;What was working in 1985? Well, college basketball doesn't work that way anymore. Sure, money can make anything work the way you want it to&quot;In the video shared Monday on the CBS Sports YouTube channel, John Fanta used a restaurant analogy to illustrate just how much Rick Pitino has reshaped the identity of St. John's basketball. According to Fanta, Pitino didn't just tweak a few things; he made bold changes that challenged long-standing traditions and fan expectations.&quot;You know, it was for a while St. John's was this restaurant that you went to in your childhood, GP, and you loved,&quot; Fanta said (Timestamp: 20:09). &quot;Then you go away for a long time, and you're back home for the holidays. You walk in and you have the same burger that you grew up loving, and you're like, 'What happened? This doesn't taste the same.' And they say, 'Yeah, we've changed hands a couple of times and we've changed the manufacturer of that.&quot; With last season's conference championship win, St. John's earned an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament. That milestone also added another incredible stat to Rick Pitino's legendary résumé, as he became the first coach to lead six different schools to the NCAA tournament. In his previous coaching roles, he led Boston University, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville and Iona to the tournament.Coach Rick Pitino expresses his feelings on St. John's squad ahead of the 2025-26 seasonCoach Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm had an impressive run last season, and it's clear they're not slowing down anytime soon. With eyes already set on the 2025-26 campaign, the team has been active in the transfer portal, adding new talent and already training in preparation for what's ahead.In a tweet posted on July 1, Pitino shared his thoughts on the current squad, praising their work ethic, chemistry and the progress they've made so far during offseason training.&quot;Who knows how good a team will be in the summer, but what a special group of young men,&quot; Pitino Wrote. &quot;Working hard to reach their potential. Total sponges wanting to soak things in to become better. Pure joy to coach!&quot;Coach Pitino has been busy this offseason, bringing in seven players through the transfer portal and welcoming three incoming freshmen to the roster.