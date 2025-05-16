"Right hand belongs to the wombmate": Hanna Cavinder explains fun fact behind her & twin Haley Cavinder's matching tattoo

Besides being twin sisters, Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder share more than just looks and a love for basketball. The duo also have matching tattoos, a detail that fans recently learned about when Hanna explained their meaning in a video.

In the TikTok video posted on Thursday, Hanna revealed that her sister got new tattoos and opened up about what they mean to them.

“So I want to come on here and show you guys my tattoos because I love them, and Hailey and I got them yesterday,” Hanna said.

“So I got 29 on my right hand. This is my first finger tattoo, and it kind of hurts. Honestly, that's probably my most painful one. So 29 is 14 plus 15, which were Haley's and I's basketball numbers. So it kind of describes our basketball journey together.”

Hanna went further to describe the significance of each hand and the number of tattoos she has on her body.

“So the right hand belongs to the wombmate, the left hand belongs to the soulmate. I haven't found that, but Haley did, so it's fine.

“So now I have 10 total tattoos, which is a lot. I actually hid my first tattoos from my dad for, like, five years. But I'm grown now, so it's fine. A lot of me and Hailey have the same ones.”

Hanna and Haley Cavinder were among the most popular names in women’s college basketball, but their playing days are now behind them. The twin sisters have officially retired after using up their five years of NCAA eligibility.

While they did not make the jump to the pro level, the Cavinder twins are far from out of the spotlight, thanks to their massive following on social media. They have managed to stay just as relevant, with fans constantly checking in for the latest updates on their lives.

Whether it is fitness, fashion or behind-the-scenes moments, Hanna and Haley continue to keep their audience engaged long after hanging up their jerseys.

Hanna Cavinder explained how she became famous

The Cavinder twins were never the best players during their college career, but they were one of the most popular names.

During an appearance on the “Well Played” podcast on Wednesday, Hanna explained how they grew their presence on social media:

"Being able to showcase life outside of basketball was huge for us," Hanna said (5:41). "For me, personally, I didn't get as many minutes as a basketball player, or we weren't known to be the Paige Bueckers of women's basketball, the Caitlin Clark. So being able to showcase what our niche is kind of what I want to resonate with them."

The sisters played for Fresno State and the Miami Hurricanes, but their biggest achievement was growing their following on social media to over 5 million across platforms. This has allowed them to become influencers and big outside of basketball.

