Riley Gaines lawsuit: Former Kentucky swimmer among athletes to sue NCAA over transgender policies

Former Kentucky Wildcats swimmer Riley Gaines was among several collegiate athletes to sue the NCAA for violating their Title IX rights, and for allowing men to compete in women’s sports among other issues. Gaines and other female athletes claim this policy violates their privacy.

During one competition, Gaines competed against Lia Thomas, a transgender woman. The two also shared a locker room, and Gaines claimed that Thomas undressed in front of several female athletes.

“The NCAA has simultaneously imposed a radical anti-woman agenda on college sports, reinterpreting Title IX to define women as a testosterone level, permitting men to compete on women’s teams, and destroying female safe spaces in women’s locker rooms by authorizing naked men possessing full male genitalia to disrobe in front of non-consenting college women and creating situations in which unwilling female college athletes unwittingly or reluctantly expose their naked or partially clad bodies to males, subjecting women to a loss of their constitutional right to bodily privacy,” the lawsuit read.

Reka Gyorgy, Kylee Alons, Kaitlyn Wheeler, Lily Mullens, Susanna Price, Carter Satterfield, Kate Pearson, Katie Blankinship, Julianna Morrow, Ainsley Erzen, Ellie Eades, and multiple other athletes are part of the lawsuit.

Riley Gaines lawsuit alleges NCAA is driven by ideology and not science

The lawsuit that Riley Gaines and several other college athletes are part of also claims the NCAA's ruling is about ideology and not science.

The athletes are demanding the NCAA revoke any award or record obtained by a male who has competed as a female. They also want all male athletes to be barred from competing in women's sports.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta on Thursday. Apart from the NCAA, the University System of Georgia, Georgia Tech University, University of Georgia, University of North Georgia and members of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia were named in the laswuit.