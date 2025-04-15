"RIP Ole Miss”: College hoops fans react as Kansas’ AJ Storr commits to Ole Miss

AJ Storr, previously with the Kansas Jayhawks, made headlines as he committed to Ole Miss during the offseason. On Tuesday, the junior guard shared news via Instagram, which was later highlighted by Tiptonedits with a bold graphic showcasing his journey through the logos of his previous schools: St. John's, Wisconsin, Kansas and now Ole Miss.

Ad

Ad

Trending

While the commitment is a major roster addition for the Rebels, not all fans were celebrating the move. Social media comments reflected skepticism among some fans, highlighting mixed reactions to the news.

“RIP Ole Miss,” a fan commented.

College hoops fan reacts as Kansas’ AJ Storr commits to Ole Miss - Image source: Instagram/tiptonedits

“Bro is trying to complete a gauntlet of conferences,” another fan commented.

Ad

College hoops fan reacts as Kansas’ AJ Storr commits to Ole Miss - Image source: Instagram/tiptonedits

Other fans in the comment section were quick to express their thoughts on Storr’s move, highlighting his rollercoaster journey across college basketball programs. AJ Storrs averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 38.4 FG% for Kansas last season.

Ad

“8 schools in 8 years isn't a flex,” a fan commented.

“Bro's a nomad,” another fan said.

“Has bro made any life long friends?” a fan said.

College hoops fans react as Kansas’ AJ Storr commits to Ole Miss - Image source: Instagram/tiptonedits

Kansas Guard AJ Storr transfers to his fourth school in four years

Kansas guard AJ Storr was on the move again, as he transferred to Ole Miss, marking his fourth school in as many years. Storr spent the 2024-25 season with the Kansas Jayhawks before it was reported that he announced his decision to join the Rebels on Tuesday.

Ad

His move came as Kansas faces a wave of roster changes following a disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. With Zeke Mayo entering the portal and Hunter Dickinson graduating, Bill Self's squad is set for a rebuild.

Storr began his college career at St. John’s in 2022-23, where he averaged 8.8 points across 17 starts. He then transferred to Wisconsin for the 2023-24 season, starting all 36 games and averaging 16.8 points, his best season to date. That breakout year raised expectations when he committed to Kansas the following offseason.

Ad

The 6-foot-5 guard struggled to find consistent minutes and finished the season with career lows in nearly every category. He averaged just 6.1 points per game while playing 15.7 minutes per game and making four starts. Storr put up single-digit minutes in five of the final six games before the NCAA Tournament and managed a 15-point performance in Kansas’ tournament loss to Arkansas.

Storr has now played in the Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, and will suit up in the SEC next season. His transfer to Ole Miss adds firepower to a Rebels squad that just reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Michigan State. Coach Chris Beard will welcome Storr’s talents and veteran presence as the program aims to build on last season’s postseason success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here