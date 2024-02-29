Rivaldo Soares draft stock: Will the Oklahoma guard make it to the NBA?

Rivaldo Soares has been a vital part of the Oklahoma Sooners' bid for March Madness. The fifth-year senior has provided a strong punch off the bench in his final season of collegiate eligibility. While his shooting has drastically improved at all three levels, he is already 24 years old and will turn 25 near the start of the 2024-25 season.

His age, combined with his lack of high-level production and playmaking ability, will inevitably hinder his draft stock despite his size and abilities as a defender. While he is unlikely to be on many draft boards, Soares could hear his name called late in the second round. More likely than not, however, he will need to carve out a role in the league as an undrafted free agent.

His lack of upside, primarily due to his age, will likely make it difficult for Rivaldo Soares to earn a roster spot, barring a strong performance in Summer League and training camp.

How has Rivaldo Soares performed in his college career?

Rivaldo Soares began his college career as a member of the South Plains Junior College Texans as an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game as a freshman while shooting 42.0% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the free-throw line.

The following season, Soares averaged 15.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.8 bpg while shooting 45.5% from the field, 34.5% from 3-point range and 71.8% from the free-throw line. Following his sophomore season, he joined the Oregon Ducks via the transfer portal.

Soares averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.2 spg and 0.2 bpg while shooting 43.2% from the field, 26.8% from 3-point range and 71.1% from the free-throw line during his first season with the Ducks. He entered the starting lineup the following season, averaging 7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.6 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 38.1% from the field, 25.3% from 3-point range and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

Rivaldo Soares joined the Oklahoma Sooners via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-24 season and has served as the sixth man. He is averaging 8.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.4 bpg while shooting 51.5% from the field, 35.4% from 3-point range and 80.0% from the free-throw line.