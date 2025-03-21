"Rizzler is a Vol hater?", "Only one that matters": College hoops fans go wild as "The Rizzler" shares March Madness bracket

College hoops fans are buzzing as "The Rizzler" unveils their March Madness bracket. The NCAA March Madness X account has shared celebrity brackets to see how they hold up during the tournament. This year’s picks, including St. John’s, Yale and Norfolk State, embrace the chaos and unpredictability that make March Madness so thrilling.

The Rizzler’s bracket is turning heads, predicting Yale in the Final Four and Norfolk State in the Sweet 16. These bold calls capture the tournament's history of wild upsets and have fueled online excitement and bracket challenges. After all, brackets are what make the NCAA Tournament feel like a blockbuster event.

Could Yale in the Final Four really happen? Fans are split.

"Rizzler is a Vol hater?," a fan wrote.

"The Only one that matters," another wrote.

"He's already beat 53% of brackets with the Creighton win,” one wrote.

Other fans also reacted:

“That kid has a more natural bracket then the corporate ones that the “analyst” put together lol," one commented.

“Someone bracket this kid a diet. Guarantee he gets bounced in the first round,” another wrote.

“Aggressive bracket,” another wrote.

Love it or hate it, TikTok star The Rizzler is having the last laugh — and keeping March Madness fans on their toes.

Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets survived the first day of action

Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets survived the first day of action. According to the NCAA, just 0.0938% of over 34 million brackets remained perfect after Thursday’s 16-game slate. ESPN reported that only 25,802 of its 24 million entries stayed flawless following Texas Tech's win over UNC-Wilmington, the final game of the day.

The numbers were similar across other platforms, according to Associated Press. CBS Sports said that 0.09% of its brackets were unblemished, while Yahoo Sports revealed that 99.9% of its entries were ruined after 11th-seeded Drake upset No. 6 Missouri. Earlier in the day, No. 12 seed McNeese stunned No. 5 Clemson, 69-67, busting 6.6 million ESPN brackets.

Creighton’s 89-75 win over Louisville, the first game of the day, proved to be ESPN’s top bracket buster, with 13.3 million entries spoiled by that result alone.

