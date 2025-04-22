RJ Davis gets 100% real on the "stressful" decision of coming back to North Carolina for his final season

RJ Davis is widely acknowledged for his exploits in college basketball and has a legendary figure-like reputation at UNC. After five long years with the Tar Heels, the 6-foot guard had to call time to his collegiate career.

Recently, RJ Davis appeared on the famous 'Run Your Race' podcast hosted by Theo Pinson. There he revealed reasons for returning to North Carolina and touched upon several other topics.

RJ Davis termed his decision to come back to North Carolina as 'stressful' when Pinson asked him about his return.

"Stressful. Stressful times! Just the season I had and obviously my aspirations to play at the next level, so everything was going through my mind. There were times I felt overwhelmed, so I had to leave North Carolina and go home just to get grounded," Davis highlighted.

"It was a hard decision to make but it was the best decision that I made. Everything that went into my decision of coming back was what can help me in the long run. What can help me as a player and as a person. It was about listening to my voice," the guard continued.

He also shared how the university was always supportive of him throughout his career and therefore he couldn't say no. Davis also pointed out how he wanted to leave a legacy at UNC and finish strong.

The Tar Heels finished with a 13-7 record in the ACC Conference. They had a better performance in the ACC Tournament as Davis guided them to the semifinal, where they lost to Duke in a closely fought encounter.

North Carolina's campaign in the NCAA Tournament didn't last long as they won the first four against San Diego State before crashing out in the first round against the Ole Miss Rebels.

RJ Davis has left a lasting legacy in these five years for the North Carolina Tar Heels

RJ Davis has won several accolades during his five-year stay with the UNC program. He finishes his career as the program's second-highest leading scorer with 2,725 points in total. He is only behind Tyler Hansbrough.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-North Carolina at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

He also holds the record for most games played in UNC and ACC, with 175 games played. He has also mustered 140 games with double-digit scores, which is also a record in itself.

RJ Davis was also named the ACC Player of the Year in the 2023/24 campaign for his exceptional exploits. He became the first North Carolina player to win the Jerry West award in 2024, an award given to the best shooting guard in college basketball.

Overall, it was a career filled with accolades for the UNC legend as he is widely considered one of the best players in the program. Even in his last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game whilst shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

