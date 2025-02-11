RJ Davis Stats Tonight: How did North Carolina star fare vs Clemson? (Feb. 10)

RJ Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels lost for the fifth time in their last seven games on Monday night, suffering an 85-65 defeat against the No. 23 Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Davis was one of three players to score in double figures for the Tar Heels, who fell to a 14-11 overall record.

Davis led all North Carolina scorers with 18 points. He shot 8-for-14 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded two steals in 33 minutes of action.

Davis entered the contest in fine form, averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The North Carolina star has now scored in double figures in each of his last seven games, averaging 18.0 points during that period.

Trending

Below are RJ Davis' stats from the game against Clemson:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO RJ Davis 33 18 2 2 8-14 2-5 0-0 0-2 2 0 0 3

Poor end to first half dooms RJ Davis' North Carolina in loss to Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels got off to a solid start against the Clemson Tigers, taking a 23-21 lead with 9:23 remaining in the first half following a 3-point shot by RJ Davis. He scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in the opening period.

Unfortunately for Davis and the Tar Heels, that was the last time they led in the contest. The Tigers finished the first half on a 28-10 run to build a commanding 49-33 lead at the break.

University of North Carolina guard RJ Davis (#4) reacts after making a shot near Clemson guard Dillon Hunter (2) during the first half of their game on Feb 10, 2025 at Littlejohn Coliseum. Photo: Imagn

Viktor Lakhin powered Clemson's first-half surge, scoring 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He was lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down all four of his attempts.

The Tigers never looked back after that, extending their lead to as many as 26 points in the second half before settling for a 20-point victory in the end. Three starters scored in double figures for the Tigers, who improved their record to 20-5.

Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery contributed for Clemson, scoring 19 and 16 points, respectively. The Tigers have now won eight of their last nine games, including Saturday's victory against Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils.

RJ Davis got some offensive help from fellow starters Seth Trimble and Elliot Cadeau in the loss to Clemson. Trimble had 12 points and four rebounds, while Cadeau recorded 11 points and six assists in 31 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here