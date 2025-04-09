RJ Luis Jr. makes his feelings known on Rick Pitino's explanation for benching former St. John's star vs Arkansas

RJ Luis Jr. has responded to Rick Pitino after the St. John’s coach revealed the reasons behind benching the guard during the final five minutes of the team’s loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.

While speaking on VICE TV, Pitino pointed out that RJ Luis was struggling with his shooting and this was affecting his general game. This is why he believed removing him would improve the team’s chances of winning.

In that episode, Luis admitted to his struggles, but he has now addressed the issue once again on a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

“I mean, this hurts. You know, obviously, like I said, it wasn't my best performance," RJ Luis said. "But I think he could have done a better job, picking my head up and just doing a better job, you know, coaching me up, how he's done the whole year. And it just sucks to hear that. (1:02:27)

“Obviously, the way I played and the way we went out in the tournament, I will take that with me forever. That's my first time participating in March Madness, but it definitely just hurt. It's one of those things, you can only control what you can control."

He went on to say:

“Coach Coutinho made a decision, which he thought was best for the team, and I have to respect that.”

The Big East Player of the Year has entered the transfer portal and also declared for the 2025 NBA draft, according to his agent.

He was asked if the whole issue was the reason he is leaving St John's, and he had this to say:

“That's not the reason. I feel like this season, I had, I feel like my stock won't be any higher than it is,” he responded. (1:04:30)

RJ Luis, who was also named the Big East tournament MVP, has been ranked No. 72 by ESPN in their latest NBA draft rankings.

RJ Luis Jr.’s mother responds to an internet troll

Following Luis’ decision to leave the Queens, there have been reactions from a lot of the program’s fans, and the guard’s mother, Verito Luis, has had enough of it.

A St. John’s fan account posted on X that Luis had become a “prima donna” due to the media coverage he is getting, and has become a “cancer” to the program.

Verito responded to the post on X:

“This is the first time I am replying to someone that has something negative to say and you will be the 1st one. Do me a big favor and keep my son's name out of your mouth. Thank you, Mama Luis,” she wrote.

RJ Luis is one of the best players available in the transfer portal this year, but he could still end up in the NBA.

