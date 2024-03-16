Rob Dillingham Stats Tonight: How did the Kentucky guard perform against Texas A&M?

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham gave his best, but the Wildcats ultimately lost 97-87 to the Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday. The Wildcats' woes were too many as they succumbed to the Aggies' excellent play.

Dillingham was the leading scorer for the night, contributing 27 points with four rebounds and seven assists. However, overall, the freshman guard's shots were bad, as he went 9-of-19, including 5-of-10 from the 3-point line.

The Wildcats only had two other double-digit scorers in Reed Sheppard (14) and Antonio Reeves (13). The senior guard played just 18 minutes before he was fouled out.

Texas, on the other hand, was led by four double-digit scorers. Wade Taylor IV scored 32 points while Tyrece Radford added 23 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Manny Obaseki scored 17 points as Solomon Washington bucketed 11 points and took seven rebounds.

Notably, Kentucky had 14 turnovers on the night, giving 18 points to the Aggies, who went 32-of-69 against the Wildcats' 30-of-60. Coach Calipari's team failed on both ends and will have a lot to look into as they prepare for March Madness, where they are a projected No. 3 seed.

In a post-game interview with the media, coach Calipari said:

“We just weren’t ourselves today. I want to give credit to A&M because they played well. They did good stuff today. They made more threes probably than they have in a while.” (via On3)

“All I told ’em is they got to stick together now. We’ve been on a run, it’s all been fun, you win. All of a sudden you get dinged and now the real stuff starts next week. We got to be in the right frame of mind.”

Will Rob Dillingham declare for the 2024 NBA draft?

In his freshman season, Rob Dillingham is averaging 15.0 points with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The 6-foot-3 guard has the caliber of a one-and-done player with his ballhandling ability, passing skills and dynamic shot-making. While he may lack the size for the NBA, Dillingham can make a strong case as an offensive powerhouse.

For now, Dillingham has not made any official announcement, but ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected him as a No. 3 pick in a recent mock draft.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place on June 26 and 27 in Brooklyn.

