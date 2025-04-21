Rob Wright shows love to former Baylor teammate VJ Edgecombe after his heartfelt farewell post

Rob Wright has sent his well wishes to his former teammate VJ Edgecombe after the latter declared for the NBA draft.

Edgecombe declared for the draft on Sunday by sharing a heartfelt farewell video on Instagram, which has drawn a lot of reactions from fellow hoopers, including Wright III.

In his farewell video, Edgecombe gave this quote as caption: 'Every step I’ve taken, every sacrifice made—it all leads to this.'

He also said:

“First of all, I just want to thank everyone for coming out. This is where it all started for me. It is super important to represent Bimini, to represent the Bahamas. So with that being said, I'm declaring for the NBA draft.”

Edgecombe's post has garnered over 11K likes and almost 300 comments. These have come from fellow NCAA stars, his friends and fans. Among them is Rob Wright, his former teammate at the Baylor Bears.

Wright, with the Instagram handle '@robertwr1ght' wrote “4L” with three love emojis.

Rob Wright reacts on Edgecombe's Instagram post

Wright and Edgecombe played together at the Baylor Bears last season. They were two of the most impressive freshmen in the NCAA last season. Wright put up 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while VJ Edgecombe put up 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

He led the Baylor Bears to a 20-15 record in the Big 12 last season and was eventually named the Big 12 Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-5 guard also impressed in the NCAA Tournament, scoring double figures in both games. But unfortunately for him, Baylor was knocked out in the Round of 32 after an 89-66 loss to Duke.

Rob Wright and VJ Edgecombe have big futures ahead of them

Rob Wright and VJ Edgecombe impressed a lot last season, but Baylor is now set to lose both of them.

Just last week, Wright signed for the BYU Cougars, citing the need for a change as his reason. So, next season, he will be playing for a very strong team that has highly rated recruits like AJ Dybantsa, Xavier Staton and Kanon Catchings.

Meanwhile, Edgecombe has made a potentially life-changing decision. At 19, he has shown that he can deliver a lot. He is very athletic, quick, strong and these qualities make him a good scorer and a top defender.

Of course, as is associated with most top players, he has great ball sense to make plays and create spaces for his team.

