Robert Morris transfer TJ Wainwright commits to Long Beach State for 2024-25 season: Report

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that former Robert Morris guard TJ Wainwright has committed to play for Long State Beach. He spent two seasons with the Colonials averaging, 5.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 39.0% shooting.

TJ Wainwright then confirmed the news by posting his pictures in the Long Beach State team's jersey.

As a freshman guard, he played an average of 10.1 minutes, making 2.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Wainwright's only made 29.4% of his shots from the floor, including 20.5 from the three-point range.

However, his breakthrough came in his sophomore year, as he doubled in playing time and scores. TJ Wainwright averaged 10.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.6 minutes. His shot-making skills also improved as he made 42.8% of his attempts from the floor and 33.3% from behind the arc.

On Jan. 17, Wainwright posted a career-high 30 points and six rebounds in a double overtime win over Detroit Mercy.

Along with the sophomore guard, Josh Corbin and Jackson Last have also chosen to transfer from Robert Morris.

For the first time since 2012, Long Beach State won the Big West Conference Tournament championship and made an NCAA appearance in 2024. They exited in the first round after the 85-65 loss to No. 2 Arizona Wildcats.

TJ Wainwright joins Cal transfer Devin Askew at Long Beach

Devin Askew signed to play his final fifth year of college eligibility at Long Beach State on April 27. After a season at Kentucky and Texas, the guard moved to the West Coast. He played for two seasons with the California Golden Bears and had his best year as a junior when he averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.8 minutes of game time.

Askew's senior season was cut short due to a foot injury and he played just six games averaging, 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Long Beach coach Chris Acker commented on the guard joining them in a statement from the school.

"Devin's experience is going to serve us well here at the Beach. He is a true floor general with an ability to get everyone on the same page on the court. He is a great person and comes from a tremendous family.

"We look forward to him continuing his journey here at the Beach as we work to build towards representing our great tradition here."

TJ Wainwright and Devin Askew will join Derrick Michael Xzavierro from Grand Canyon as the transfer signees, along with incoming freshmen Andrew Nagy and Kam Martin.

