Robert Morris vs. Alabama: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Mark Sears

The No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide got a surprisingly touch battle from No. 15 seed Robert Morris. The Colonials took a lead deep in the second half, but Alabama had a final push to hold off Robert Morris, 90-81. Fresh off that battle, the Tide will now advance to a second-round matchup with the winner of Vandertbilt and St. Mary's with a Sweet 16 spot going to the victor.

Robert Morris vs. Alabama Box Score

Robert Morris

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN A. Dickerson 25 9 0 3 2 0 5 37 J. Omojafo 12 4 1 1 0 3 4 27 A. Folguerias 15 10 4 1 1 2 2 33 K. Woods 8 8 7 2 2 2 5 38 DJ Smith 10 4 5 0 0 1 4 35 R. Prather Jr. 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 I. Plet 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 9

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Philon 1 1 8 1 0 0 0 27 M. Sears 22 5 10 0 0 3 2 33 C. Youngblood 7 4 3 0 0 2 3 32 C. Omoruyi 17 4 0 3 2 1 0 21 J. Stevenson 2 1 1 0 1 1 1 19 A. Holloway 5 1 2 1 0 2 1 19 G. Nelson 5 3 0 1 0 1 1 7 M. Dioubate 18 10 0 1 1 2 5 21 A. Sherrell 4 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 D. Reid 9 4 0 0 0 0 0 10

Robert Morris vs. Alabama Game Summary

Alabama jumped out to a 14-4 lead on a Derrion Reid dunk with 13:51 left in the first half. On three different occasions, the Tide stretched the lead back to 10 points, but Robert Morris kept battling back. A Mark Sears free throw gave Alabama a 40-36 haltime lead.

Alabama pushed the lead back to 10 on a Reid 3-pointer with 12:49 to play. But Robert Morris again ground back. When Josh Omojafo converted a layup, Robert Morris grabbed a 65-64 lead with 7:10 remaining in the game. But Alabama then scored the next six points and never looked back.

Alabama was led by 22 points from Mark Sears, who also dished out 10 assists and grabbed five rebounds. Mouhammed Dioubate added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi tallied 17 points, connecting on all eight of his shots from the floor.

Amarion Dickerson led Robert Morris with 25 points and nine rebounds. Alvaro Folgueiras contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Omojafo added 12 points and DJ Smith tallied 10 points and five assists.

The Tide will return to action on Sunday against winner of the Vanderbilt vs. St. Mary's game. The Tide picked up an NCAA Tournament win in the third straight season for the first time since 1990-1992.

