"ROLLL TIIIIDE": Auburn legend Charles Barkley finally cheers for Nate Oats with Alabama's golden words after Elite Eight win over Clemson

Alabama secured a famous win over Clemson in the first Elite Eight game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 89-82 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts to secure a place in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The historic feat has led to praise galore for Nate Oats and his team from different quarters.

A notable legend from Auburn, Alabama's in-state rival, couldn't help but give it to the impressive Crimson Tide. During the post-game analysis, Charles Barkley was in the studio and doffed his proverbial hat to 'Bama. He amazed several fans when he used the golden words, “Roll Tide.”

“I want to congratulate the University of Alabama… ROLLLL TIIIIIIDE!” Charles Barkley screamed.

Nate Oats finally achieves the Final Four dream

Before Alabama's Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina, Nate Oats was asked about his five-year tenure in Tuscaloosa. With a selfless response, the coach emphasized the program's overarching goal of reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we've gotten the program turned around. We've been able to do what Greg (Bryne) hired us to do, that's getting this basketball program on a national level like about every other sports program at Alabama is. We still haven't gotten to a Final Four; to me, that's kind of the next step.”

Oats has finally managed to lead the program to its first Final Four with a victory over North Carolina in the Sweet 16 and Clemson in the Elite Eight. This did not come easy and required a never-before-seen level of consistency in the last couple of seasons for the team to go where no team from the program ever had.

Alabama's National Championship chances

Alabama were outsiders in the race for the national title ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide were No.4 seeds and had many teams ahead of them in the pecking order. However, Nate Oats’ team had a March to remember and they are not done yet.

Reaching the Final Four means the Crimson Tide have a clearer shot at the National Championship than ever. Nonetheless, the journey gets tougher at this stage. They will go up against defending champions (No.1) UConn in the Final Four to secure a place in the championship game.

After previously eliminating No.1 seeded North Carolina, Alabama will be gearing up to repeat the feat against the Huskies.

