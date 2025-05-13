“Rooting for these two”: Fans react as Dylan Harper hilariously pretends to draft Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey

Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey had their share of fun at the NBA draft lottery photoshoot on Monday. In a video that went viral, the Scarlet Knights players had a hilarious mock draft night in Chicago, where Harper pretended to draft Bailey by calling his name on stage.
Fans on social media had heartwarming reactions to the video, while hyping Harper and Bailey's close bond.
"Rooting for these two no matter where they go! #scarletknights," one tweeted.
"He is humble I like him," another added.
"Selected," one commented.
Some predicted where and when Harper and Bailey may get drafted.
"Even Harper knows that Bailey is getting drafted before him," one fan wrote.
"Harper wanna go home to Philly," a fan tweeted.
"Exactly who the #1 should be," one fan wrote.
Harper and Bailey are projected as top five picks this year. The two played together at Rutgers for one season before deciding to enter the draft.
Here's the full list of the draft lottery results and draft order:
- Dallas Mavericks
- San Antonio Spurs
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Charlotte Hornets
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Brooklyn Nets
- Toronto Raptors
- Houston Rockets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks
- San Antonio Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks will have the No. 1 pick and are likely to draft Cooper Flagg.
Dylan Harper is projected to go as No. 2 pick to the San Antonio Spurs
Many believe that Dylan Harper will be the No. 2 pick this year. The San Antonio Spurs hold the second selection.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his only season with the Scarlet Knights. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Meanwhile, Bailey is projected to go at No. 3 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 17.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 1.3 apg last season.
