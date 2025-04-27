"Roster starting to come together" "Sleeper pick": Fans react as UAB transfer Christian Coleman commits to Big 12 program

Christian Coleman's second season at UAB was his best yet. He emerged as the Blazers' full-time starter, averaging 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. As a result, he entered the transfer portal in the hopes of finding a more reputable program to further his basketball career.
On Saturday, analyst Dushawn London reported that the UAB transfer had committed to Oklahoma State. He is joining a Big 12 program that has not qualified for March Madness since 2021, and has only qualified for the tournament twice over the past decade.
Shortly after Coleman's commitment news was shared, many fans got on X to react. Many called the move underrated.
"Oklahoma State landing Christian Coleman is a sleeper pick. The Cowboys desperately needed toughness and scoring in the paint and Coleman brings both," one fan wrote.
Fans continued to react on X, including one fan who was disappointed to see him leave UAB.
Christian Coleman joins Oklahoma State squad that struggled to score this past season
Part of the reason the Oklahoma State Cowboys struggled this season was their inability to score effectively. They had 73.0 points per game, ranking them No. 204 in the nation. The club had no outstanding scorers, with only three players averaging more than 10.0 points per game: Bryce Thompson, Abou Ousmane, and Marchelus Avery.
To make matters worse, all three players are seniors who are out of NCAA eligibility. As a result, the team was in desperate need of offensive talent in the transfer portal this offseason.
Christian Coleman will likely become one of the team's most impactful scorers next season.
