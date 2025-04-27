"Roster starting to come together" "Sleeper pick": Fans react as UAB transfer Christian Coleman commits to Big 12 program

Christian Coleman's second season at UAB was his best yet. He emerged as the Blazers' full-time starter, averaging 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. As a result, he entered the transfer portal in the hopes of finding a more reputable program to further his basketball career.

Ad

On Saturday, analyst Dushawn London reported that the UAB transfer had committed to Oklahoma State. He is joining a Big 12 program that has not qualified for March Madness since 2021, and has only qualified for the tournament twice over the past decade.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Shortly after Coleman's commitment news was shared, many fans got on X to react. Many called the move underrated.

"Oklahoma State landing Christian Coleman is a sleeper pick. The Cowboys desperately needed toughness and scoring in the paint and Coleman brings both," one fan wrote.

"The roster is starting to come together, and it’s got a chance to be a really, really good one," one fan commented.

Ad

"Getting excited for next year," one fan added.

Fans continued to react on X, including one fan who was disappointed to see him leave UAB.

"I can live with that. I wish him well. Needs to hit the weight room a lot of upside. Will miss him, but rooting for him," one fan wrote.

"Let’s goooooo!," one fan commented.

Ad

"BANG!!!!," one fan added.

Christian Coleman joins Oklahoma State squad that struggled to score this past season

Part of the reason the Oklahoma State Cowboys struggled this season was their inability to score effectively. They had 73.0 points per game, ranking them No. 204 in the nation. The club had no outstanding scorers, with only three players averaging more than 10.0 points per game: Bryce Thompson, Abou Ousmane, and Marchelus Avery.

Ad

To make matters worse, all three players are seniors who are out of NCAA eligibility. As a result, the team was in desperate need of offensive talent in the transfer portal this offseason.

Christian Coleman will likely become one of the team's most impactful scorers next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here