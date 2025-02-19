Roy Williams wants Hubert Davis to prove all UNC critics wrong so he can "look at all those su**ers and tell them to shut up"

Former UNC coach Roy Williams defended current coach Hubert Davis amid rising criticism about the program's performance. Davis has led the team to a 15-11 overall record and 8-6 in the ACC conference, placing the Tar Heels in sixth place.

With six games remaining, Davis has the opportunity to turn around the Tar Heels' season, as they are currently outside of NCAA tournament contention. Missing out on the tournament for a second time in his career could put Davis on the hot seat.

However, according to Williams, the criticism against Davis is not only unfair but he also believes that Davis has more passion for the game than anyone:

"I used to say this about Roy Williams — that I had more desire, more 'want to,' and more passion in my little finger than all the North Carolina fans put together," Williams said on "The Zach Gelb Show" on Monday.

"Hubert Davis may hold up his left hand because he writes left-handed, but he has more passion and more concern in his little finger than all those people combined. He’s the right person for the job. It just makes me cringe. I mean, why aren’t people talking about this?"

Williams also highlighted the achievements Davis has helped bring to the Tar Heels, before telling critics to just shut up:

"In his first year, he played for the National Championship. In his third year, he won the regular season," Williams said. "There are 811 teams in the ACC now—or something close to that. He won the regular season last year, and sure, we’ve had some tough moments this year, no question about that. But the season’s not over."

"I think we’re going to make a run here, and I would love for it to turn around 180 degrees—so I can look at all those other suckers and tell them to shut up."

What's the way ahead for Hubert Davis' UNC with six games remaining

This may be a season Hubert Davis would rather forget, as the Tar Heels are already teetering on the edge of playoff contention.

North Carolina has only secured one win against a ranked team, which was against the then-No. 18 UCLA in December. More troubling is their losses to conference rivals such as Stanford, Wake Forest, and Pitt, resulting in a weak NCAA Tournament resume.

According to ESPN's latest NCAA tournament prediction, North Carolina is currently under the "First Four Out" category alongside Georgia, SMU and VCU.

With crucial games against FSU and Duke left on the schedule, Hubert Davis' program must secure victories to enhance their resume. But first, they will face NC State on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

