Ace Bailey has declared for the 2025 NBA draft after his freshman year with Rutgers, and this has drawn reactions from different people, including his fellow freshman guard Dylan Harper, who made the decision earlier.

Bailey confirmed this decision on Wednesday via a collaborative post with Bleacher Report Hoops on Instagram. The post had a photo of the forward along with the caption:

"Declared."

Harper, who had declared his intention to join the draft back in March, reacted to the announcement.

“Boogieeeeeee,” he wrote in the inscribed caption, quoting the announcement post on his Instagram story.

Rutgers’ Dylan Harper drops 1-word reaction to teammate Ace Bailey declaring for 2025 NBA draft. Credit: IG/@dylharpp

Bailey addressed his move in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to everyone that has helped him get to this stage.

"I want to thank everyone at Rutgers. The community for supporting us and traveling across the country to watch us,” Bailey said. “My teammates, coaches and support staff. The donors. The strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist, managers and also the security guards, Rob and Julio, for keeping us safe. Everyone pushed me to get better every day, to be the best version of myself. I am thankful for everything they did for me. I felt a lot of love from everyone.

"I loved being in college and playing college basketball. The student section, the chants, the blackout games, the wins and losses. All of it."

The 6-foot-10 forward is expected to be a No. 3 pick in the draft, only behind the National Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg, and his teammate, Harper, in most projections.

Ace Bailey ready for further improvement

NCAA Basketball: Ace Bailey at Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Rutgers vs USC - Source: Imagn

Bailey might be heading to the NBA, but he realizes that he is nowhere near the finished product. In his interview with ESPN on Wednesday, the forward acknowledged this fact and expressed his readiness to learn.

"I'm nowhere close to reaching my potential," Bailey told ESPN. "I'm still young, still learning, but I'm working every day. My playmaking is improving. NBA teams will get an energetic player ready to talk, lead and put people in the right positions. I can take a good team to a better level."

Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season, earning him third-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman Team selections.

