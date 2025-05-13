  • home icon
Rutgers' Dylan Harper drops 2-word reaction as Ace Bailey fails to control his laugh during NBA Draft Lottery photoshoot

By Arnold
May 13, 2025
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Rutgers - Source: Imagn
Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey turned on the style at the NBA draft Lottery photoshoot on Monday. In a video that was posted on Instagram, Bailey failed to control his laughter while standing next to Harper, before the two eventually put on straight faces for the cameras.

Many fans pointed out that Harper and Bailey shared a close bond, and the former even took to his Instagram story to share the video, showing some love for his teammate.

"MY BROTHERRRRRRRRRRR," Harper wrote on the video he sharted on his IG story.
Image via dylharpp Instagram
Both Harper and Bailey donned suits for the photoshoot. The two Rutgers stars are projected to be taken as top-five picks in the 2025 NBA draft.

Here's the full list of the draft lottery results:

  1. Dallas Mavericks
  2. San Antonio Spurs
  3. Philadelphia 76ers
  4. Charlotte Hornets
  5. Utah Jazz
  6. Washington Wizards
  7. New Orleans Pelicans
  8. Brooklyn Nets
  9. Toronto Raptors
  10. Houston Rockets
  11. Portland Trail Blazers
  12. Chicago Bulls
  13. Atlanta Hawks
  14. San Antonio Spurs

Harper is widely projected to go as the No. 2 pick this year, which means that he could join the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, Bailey is also tipped as a top-five selection, which means he could be taken by either the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, or Utah Jazz.

Many believe that the Dallas Mavericks will draft Cooper Flagg with the top pick in the draft.

How did Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey fare in their final seasons for Rutgers

Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey (L) - Source: Imagn
In his lone college season with Rutgers, Dylan Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He played 29 games, making 48.4% of his field goals and 33.3% of his 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his only college season. He played 30 games, making 46% of his field goals and 34.6% of his 3-pointers.

Despite Harper and Bailey's heroics, the Scarlet Knights failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers finished with a 15-17 record, losing its first game of the Big Ten conference tournament against USC.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

