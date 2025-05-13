Rutgers’ Dylan Harper hyped for VJ Edgecombe as Baylor star impresses in pro lane drill at the NBA draft combine

Rutger star Dylan Harper had nothing but admiration for Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe at the NBA draft combine on Monday. They were both invited along with 73 other players. They will be tested through several workouts, including vertical jumps, sprints, lane agility drills, shuttle runs, bench presses and shooting evaluations.

On Tuesday, an Instagram clip was posted, showcasing Edgecombe in a pro lane drill, which drew admiration from many, including Harper.

"Smoke dawg! Smoke dawg," Harper said.

Like Harper, Edgecombe entered the 2025 NBA draft after his freshman season. The shooting guard is projected to be a top five pick, after his impressive form with the Bears, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 43.6% shooting. Edgecombe was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

He is projected to be picked at No. 4 by the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN, linking up with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Dylan Harper projected as No. 2 pick

The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled on June 26 at Barclays Center in New York City. Rutgers star Dylan Harper is projected as the No. 2 pick, after Duke forward Cooper Flagg.

"The physical nature of the NBA playoffs has emphasized why a sturdy playmaker of Harper's type can be so valuable, with his ability to finish through contact and draw fouls a major part of his appeal, along with the way he fills up the box score with an excellent feel for the game," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote on Monday.

Last season, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29 games with the Scarlet Knights. Despite his stellar performance, Rutgers went 15-17 (7-13 Big Ten) overall and did not participate in any postseason tournaments.

Should he be selected at No. 2, Harper will join the San Antonio Spurs, where he will feature alongside NBA Rookie of the Year winners Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Meanwhile, Harper's Rutgers teammate, Ace Bailey, also declared for the draft and is projected as the No. 3 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

