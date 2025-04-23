Rutgers star Ace Bailey hyped up Isaiah Evans after his return to the Duke Blue Devils. Evans played 36 games for Duke and averaged 6.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 43.2% in his freshman season.

Evans’ decision to return to Durham for the 2025-26 season was announced by Hoops after he opted out of the 2025 NBA Draft. The graphic posted featured Evans in full Duke uniform.

On Wednesday, Bailey reposted on his Instagram story about the news with a one-word reaction.

“Workkkkkk,” Bailey wrote.

Rutgers star Ace Bailey drops 1-word reaction to Isaiah Evans' major college decision for 2025-26 season - Image source: Instagram/acebailey

During one of Evans’ impressive performances on Mar. 2 against Florida State, he scored 19 points in just 24 minutes, shooting 35.3% from the field and knocking down three of his four attempts from the free throw line.

Evans continued to contribute during the ACC Tournament in the quarterfinals against Georgia Tech (Mar. 13), scoring 14 points in 17 minutes, hitting four 3-pointers from eight attempts.

Ace Bailey declares for NBA Draft after freshman season at Rutgers

Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey, projected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, officially announced his decision to declare for the draft after one season with the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-10 player has reportedly signed with Omar Cooper of Lifestyle Sports Agency.

Bailey earned the Big Ten All-Freshman honors and a spot on the All-Big Ten third team alongside fellow freshman Dylan Harper, a projected top-two pick.

“I want to thank everyone at Rutgers,” Bailey said in a statement. “The community, my teammates, coaches, and the support staff, everyone pushed me to be my best. I felt a lot of love and support, and I’m really grateful.”

Bailey knocked down 47 3-pointers in 30 games and recorded three 30-point performances in Big Ten play.

“I did good,” Bailey said. “I could’ve done way better, but I matured a lot. The game slowed down, and I got faster, stronger, and smarter. I learned how to guard every position, and my ballhandling and shooting improved.”

Bailey hopes to transfer the maturity to whichever team he gets drafted to. The NBA Draft Combine is set to run from May 11–18 in Chicago, with the draft set for June 25–26 in New York.

