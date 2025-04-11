Rutgers star Ace Bailey drops 2-word reaction for Ron Harper Jr’s T-shirt featuring him and Dylan Harper

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are close friends, even referring to themselves as "brothers." This relationship has extended to their families, and this was evident once again when Bailey reacted to Harper’s sibling wearing a shirt that had both of their faces.

Dylan’s brother, Ron Harper Jr., stepped out for “slam night,” representing Motor City Cruise while wearing a shirt with the faces of both Rutgers freshmen.

This drew the attention of Bailey, who quoted the post from the Motor City Cruise Instagram account, adding a two-word reaction.

“My dawggg @ron.harper.jr,” he wrote.

$1.6 million NIL-valued Ace Bailey drops 2-word reaction for Ron Harper Jr’s t-shirt featuring him and Dylan Harper. Credit: IG/@acebailey

Apart from his brother playing for Rutgers, Ron also shares a bond with the program. He was a small forward for the Scarlet Knights between 2018 and 2022 but went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

He has since signed two-way contracts with teams like the Toronto Raptors, Celtics and currently the Detroit Pistons.

As for Bailey, he had a solid freshman year with Rutgers, getting named to the 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the Third-team All-Big Ten. He played 30 games in the 2024-25 season, leading the Scarlet Knights in rebounds (7.2) and blocks (1.3). He was also second on the team for points (17.6), shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.6% beyond the arc.

Together with Dylan, he formed a formidable force that drove the team this season. Meanwhile, Dylan led the team for points (19.4), assists (4.0) and steals (1.4).

He has declared for the 2025 NBA draft and is projected to be the second overall pick. And while Bailey is yet to publicly declare, he is expected to be part of the draft and has been projected to be the third overall pick.

Potential landing spots for Rutgers freshman stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper

NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers - Source: Imagn

Both players are expected to be first-round picks in the draft, and there are already predictions as to where they could land.

Ace Bailey is predicted to go to the Utah Jazz, who have two first-round picks. The team has struggled with depth all season, and having an all-rounder like Bailey will do them a lot of good.

Dylan Harper could end up with the Charlotte Hornets, who have been predicted to look toward building a younger backcourt.

