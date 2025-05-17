Rutgers star Ace Bailey’s cocky reply makes NCAA anaylsts burst into laughter

Rutgers star Ace Bailey could be one of the top picks in next month's NBA draft, and if anyone has questions about his game, they could just ask the guard directly.

In an interview with ESPN during the NBA draft combine on Friday, Bailey shared his thoughts on his own game and also got a laugh from the broadcasters. After Sean Farnham asked the Rutgers guard to list the two biggest strengths and a weakness in his game, he had the perfect answer, leading to a hilarious exchange.

"I ain't got no weaknesses and I got more than two strengths big dog," Ace Bailey answered.

"I know you do! I'm asking you to be limited, bro. It's TV, Ace. We don't have 20 minutes," Farnham answered.

Ace Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his only season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He also added 1.3 blocks and one assist while suiting up in 30 games for the program.

The Powder Springs, Georgia, native is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft, potentially going as high as No. 3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. He is considered a solid shooter after scoring 48.1% of his contested shots in college.

Despite having Bailey and potential second overall pick Dylan Harper, Rutgers could make dubious history, as the Scarlet Knights didn't even make the NCAA Tournament. They could become the first school to have two top-five picks and despite not making it to March Madness.

Ace Bailey shares three players he molded his game after

During a media session on Wednesday, Rutgers wing Ace Bailey was asked to name three players he's modeled his game after. The draft hopeful mentioned three of the top players in the game today: Kevin Durant, Paul George and Jayson Tatum.

“KD, Paul George, and Jayson Tatum,” Bailey said. “Paul George and Jayson Tatum, their creation for them to get their shot off is unbelievable. I see myself doing the same thing. KD in the mid-post with one, two dribbles, or less is straight buckets.”

Bailey could get to play next to one of the players he named in the interview. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the third pick in the NBA draft, and George is currently on the roster. Philadelphia struggled to a 24-58 record in a season marred by injuries.

