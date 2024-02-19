Rutgers vs. Minnesota basketball injury report, February 18: Latest on Erick Reader, Noah Fernandes and more

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) will host Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) in a Big Ten showdown in Minneapolis on Sunday. The regular season is fast drawing to a close, and both teams are working towards a potential postseason berth, making the matchup crucial.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off four consecutive wins, which has helped improve their record and bring their season back to life. The string of victories comprises two notable road wins against Michigan and Maryland, followed by an upset against No. 9 Wisconsin at home.

On the flip side, the Golden Gophers are entering the game with two consecutive defeats to Iowa and Purdue. They are hoping to bounce back at home on Sunday and continue with a season that has been quite fruitful for them.

This marks the first encounter between Minnesota and Rutgers in the ongoing season. The Golden Gophers hold the historical advantage in the all-time series, leading 10-7.

Minnesota’s injury report

Erick Reader

Erick Reader has been out of action since December due to an undisclosed injury. The forward has no timetable for his return and won't feature against Rutgers on Sunday.

His freshman season with the Golden Gophers hasn't been uneventful so far, appearing in just two games. He averaged 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game before his injury.

Rutgers’ injury report

Noah Fernandes

Noah Fernandes left Rutgers' previous game against Northwestern due to a knee injury and didn't return. He is listed as questionable against Minnesota.

The senior guard is averaging 6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 1.7 apg for the Scarlet Knights this season. He also has a field goal percentage of 35.9%.

Mawot Mag

Mawot Mag didn't suit up for the Scarlet Knights in the last game against Northwestern due to an undisclosed injury. His status for the Sunday game against Minnesota is unknown.

Prior to his injury, the forward is averaging 9.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 1.4 apg, with a field goal percentage of 39.3%.