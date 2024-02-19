Rutgers vs Minnesota Player Stats and Box Score, February 18, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were unable to pick up a road victory on Sunday night as they lost 81-70 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. However, a 44-33 second-half run put the Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Conference, as they are now 7-7 in league play.

Let's take a look at the Rutgers vs. Minnesota game and discuss what happened to make the Golden Gophers pick up a double-digit victory.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Minnesota Golden Gophers game player stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights player stats

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been a good program but only Clifford Omoruyi and Derek Simpson were able to reach 19 points. However, their bench scored nine points as a group and that makes it tough to win. Below is the box score for every Scarlet Knights player to appear in the game.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Aundre Hyatt 4 3 4 2 0 2 2-8 0-3 0-0 Clifford Omoruyi 19 8 0 3 3 1 6-10 0-0 7-10 Jamichael Davis 6 5 3 0 0 1 3-8 0-1 0-0 Derek Simpson 19 5 3 0 0 1 6-14 3-9 4-4 Jeremiah Williams 9 5 4 1 1 0 2-10 0-2 5-6 Antwone Woolfolk 4 0 0 1 1 1 2-4 0-0 0-0 Mawot Mag 5 2 0 1 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 Oskar Palmquist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Emmanuel Ogbole 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Gavin Griffiths 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 Noah Fernandes 0 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Austin Williams 4 1 0 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 2-2

Minnesota Golden Gophers player stats

The Minnesota Golden Gophers had an outstanding game throughout the starting lineup, as they had 10+ points from all five players, including Pharrel Payne, who recorded 21 points. However, Elijah Hawkins was able to lead the team with three 3-point shots.

The team had an outstanding performance on the offensive glass, as 11 of their 37 rebounds were offensive rebounds.

Below is the box score for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and showcases their dominance in the game.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Pharrel Payne 21 11 2 0 2 0 8-12 0-0 5-11 Dawson Garcia 14 8 2 1 1 5 4-10 1-2 5-7 Elijah Hawkins 16 6 7 1 1 4 4-6 3-4 5-6 Mike Mitchell Jr. 12 3 3 1 0 1 3-6 1-3 5-5 Cam Christie 10 0 5 0 1 3 3-7 2-4 2-3 Joshua Ola-Joseph 5 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-2 Parker Fox 0 2 1 1 1 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 Isaiah Ihnen 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Braeden Carrington 3 4 0 0 1 0 1-3 1-2 0-0

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers game shooting numbers

The Scarlet Knights struggled a bit shooting the ball as a collective, as they were 24-of-62 (38.7%) overall, 4-of-19 (21.1%) from beyond the arc and 18-of-22 (81.8%) shooting from the charity stripe.

Rutgers needs to figure out how to get more production out of their bench, as they posted nine points from non-starters.

The Golden Gophers were able to shoot the ball extremely well throughout the 40 minutes.

Minnesota was able to shoot 25-of-49 (51.0%) from the floor, 8-of-16 (50.0%) from the 3-point line and 23-of-34 (67.6%) from the free-throw line.

With 20 assists on 25 field goal attempts, the team was able to get the ball to the open man to score, with all five starters finishing with 10+ points.