  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Rutgers vs Minnesota Player Stats and Box Score, February 18, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Rutgers vs Minnesota Player Stats and Box Score, February 18, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Feb 19, 2024 20:54 IST
Rutgers v Minnesota
Rutgers vs Minnesota Player Stats and Box Score, February 18, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were unable to pick up a road victory on Sunday night as they lost 81-70 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. However, a 44-33 second-half run put the Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Conference, as they are now 7-7 in league play.

Let's take a look at the Rutgers vs. Minnesota game and discuss what happened to make the Golden Gophers pick up a double-digit victory.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Minnesota Golden Gophers game player stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights player stats

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been a good program but only Clifford Omoruyi and Derek Simpson were able to reach 19 points. However, their bench scored nine points as a group and that makes it tough to win. Below is the box score for every Scarlet Knights player to appear in the game.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Aundre Hyatt4342022-80-30-0
Clifford Omoruyi19803316-100-07-10
Jamichael Davis6530013-80-10-0
Derek Simpson19530016-143-94-4
Jeremiah Williams9541102-100-25-6
Antwone Woolfolk4001112-40-00-0
Mawot Mag5201002-51-30-0
Oskar Palmquist0000000-00-00-0
Emmanuel Ogbole0000000-00-00-0
Gavin Griffiths0 0 00000-20-10-0
Noah Fernandes0 0 11000-00-00-0
Austin Williams4 1 01001-10-02-2

Minnesota Golden Gophers player stats

The Minnesota Golden Gophers had an outstanding game throughout the starting lineup, as they had 10+ points from all five players, including Pharrel Payne, who recorded 21 points. However, Elijah Hawkins was able to lead the team with three 3-point shots.

The team had an outstanding performance on the offensive glass, as 11 of their 37 rebounds were offensive rebounds.

Below is the box score for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and showcases their dominance in the game.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Pharrel Payne211120208-120-05-11
Dawson Garcia14821154-101-25-7
Elijah Hawkins16671144-63-45-6
Mike Mitchell Jr.12331013-61-35-5
Cam Christie10050133-72-42-3
Joshua Ola-Joseph5000002-20-01-2
Parker Fox0 211100-20-00-0
Isaiah Ihnen0 0 00100-10-10-0
Braeden Carrington3 4 00101-31-20-0

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers game shooting numbers

The Scarlet Knights struggled a bit shooting the ball as a collective, as they were 24-of-62 (38.7%) overall, 4-of-19 (21.1%) from beyond the arc and 18-of-22 (81.8%) shooting from the charity stripe.

Rutgers needs to figure out how to get more production out of their bench, as they posted nine points from non-starters.

The Golden Gophers were able to shoot the ball extremely well throughout the 40 minutes.

Minnesota was able to shoot 25-of-49 (51.0%) from the floor, 8-of-16 (50.0%) from the 3-point line and 23-of-34 (67.6%) from the free-throw line.

With 20 assists on 25 field goal attempts, the team was able to get the ball to the open man to score, with all five starters finishing with 10+ points.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...