Rutgers vs. Purdue: Player Stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 18 Purdue delivered a thumping of Rutgers in the next-to-final Big Ten game of the season, 100-71. The Boilermakers (21-9, 13-6 in the Big Ten) are seeking a better seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and they helped their case with an easy win over Rutgers (14-16, 7-12 in the Big Ten). Rutgers' season of struggles continues despite having two of the top freshmen in the nation.

Rutgers vs. Purdue Player Stats and Box Score

Rutgers

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Harper 13 1 2 1 1 1 3 24 A. Bailey 12 2 0 0 0 1 1 31 D. Grant 5 2 0 1 0 1 0 19 L. Sommerville 9 3 0 0 0 1 1 20 J. Williams 4 1 2 0 0 3 1 22 J. Derkack 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 J. Davis 3 3 2 0 0 1 0 16 T. Acuff 5 1 3 0 0 0 1 21 B. Dortch 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 E. Gobole 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 PJ Hayes 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 12 Z. Martini 9 5 1 1 0 1 1 19

Purdue

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN CJ Cox 6 2 1 1 0 0 1 26 C. Furst 2 9 2 0 0 1 1 26 F. Loyer 23 2 3 0 0 0 0 23 B. Smith 23 5 9 2 0 3 4 32 T. Kaufman-Renn 16 8 3 1 1 2 2 26 M. Colvin 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 S. King 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 J. Lusk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 B. Waddell 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 H. Furst 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 C. Heide 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 G. Harris 11 3 0 1 0 1 0 17 J. Rayl 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 R. Burgess 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 7 W. Berg 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 5

Rutgers vs. Purdue Game Summary

Rutgers started the game shooting well from the perimeter. A 3-pointer from Dylan Harper gave the Scarlet Knights a 27-19 advantage at the midpoint of the first half. Purdue then went on a 28-10 run, eventually grabbing a 50-41 halftime advantage.

Purdue scored the opening bucket of the second half and the game was never within single digits again. The Boilermakers opened the half with a 28-7 run, culminating on a Fletcher Loyer 3-pointer. Purdue stretched the lead as high as 32.

Purdue was led by Loyer and guard Braden Smith. Each finished with 23 points, with each also making seven 3-point shots. As a team, Purdue was 18 for 36 from long range. Smith had nine assists to go with his high scoring game. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Rutgers was led by its tandem of star freshman guards. Dylan Harper had 13 points and Ace Bailey added 12 more, but it certainly wasn't enough for Rutgers.

Purdue finishes its regular season on Friday by traveling to Illinois. Purdue could end up anywhere between the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds in the Big Ten Tournament, with a top four finish carrying a double bye. Rutgers ends the regular season on Sunday by hosting Minnesota. It's not even certain that Rutgers is in the Big Ten Tournament, as only the top 16 teams qualify.

