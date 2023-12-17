Ryan Kalkbrenner injury: What happened to Creighton's star big man during game vs Alabama?

The Creighton Bluejays faced a setback as they lost their star player, against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Kalkbrenner, the second-leading scorer for the Bluejays this season, had to exit the court, impacting Creighton significantly.

But what exactly happened to Kalkbrenner? Here is all we know about the injury to the star center of the No.8 team in this college basketball season so far as Creighton took on Alabama.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's injury report

Ryan Kalkbrenner suffered an ankle injury against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday and had to leave the court. Although Kalkbrenner did not return in the first half for Creighton versus Alabama, did make a comeback in the second half, ultimately leading the Bluejays to victory in the game.

Kalkbrenner shrugged off the injury on his right ankle to score 19 points in the game. He led the team in rebounds, getting eight of them in the game. So whatever injury he suffered in the first half did not hold him back at all and he showed his class for the team.

What happened to Ryan Kalkbrenner?

In the first half of the game against Alabama, Ryan Kalkbrenner twisted his right ankle in a non-contact incident while running back for defense. He had to be taken off for the remainder of the first half with 13 minutes remaining. The 7-foot-1 star went into the locker room, sinking the hearts of the Bluejays fans. But he returned to restore faith and lead his team to a win.

During Kalkbrenner's absence, Fredrick King, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green filled in. Both the teams finished the first half dead square and it was only after Kalkbrenner returned that Creighton found their groove back.

When will Ryan Kalkbrenner return?

Ryan Kalkbrenner rejoined the game for the second half against Alabama, playing through his ankle injury. However, the full extent of the injury will be disclosed when Creighton provides an update after the game. The Bluejays fans would wait for that with bated breath, hoping it is nothing serious.

Creighton edged past a defiant Crimson Tide with a narrow margin of 3 points. The Bluejays won 85-82 to register their ninth win of the season. With the defeat, Alabama has now lost four of the ten games they have played so far.