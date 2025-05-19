Sacramento hooper Mikey Williams drops 4-word reaction to Tyran Stokes' electrifying dunk

Tyran Stokes, who plays for Notre Dame High School (California), has generated plenty of hype as part of the Class of 2026. He is the No. 1 prospect in his class, according to On3, and is one of the most recruited players in the country.

There was speculation that Stokes would reclassify to the Class of 2025 after he announced that he would not play AAU basketball. However, he returned to the Oakland Soldiers on Friday after missing the first session of the Nike EYB circuit. Despite tallying 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, Stokes and the Soldiers lost 87-79 to Team Takeover.

Sacramento State Hornets transfer Mikey Williams reposted a clip on his Instagram stories of Stokes dunking during the game and hyped him.

"Lil bro is heem," Williams wrote.

William's IG stories (image credit: instagram/mikey)

Stokes averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Notre Dame high School last season.

Tyran Stokes impressed by Jayhawks

Tyran Stokes has already taken two official visits to the Louisville Cardinals in October and the Kansas Jayhawks in April. He was supposed to visit Mark Pope's Kentucky from Thursday-Saturday but On3 analyst Joe Tipton revealed that it was postponed.

In an interview with "The Kansas Star" on Monday, Tyran's mother, Keaira Stokes, was still ecstatic about their visit to Kansas where they had a photoshoot and interacted with Jayhawks coach Bill Self.

“He’s (Tyran Stokes) still excited about the visit,” Keaira said. “Kansas is beautiful. Tyran said it, too. You can go from the practice facility to the arena — everything is attached. For him, being out in Cali for as long as he’s been out there. With the Midwest weather, it’s pretty cool you don’t have to leave the building."

She also revealed Self's pitch to her son while laying down a blueprint for his future in the NBA.

“He’s (Bill Self) like, ‘Hey, we know you know this is an eight-month situation and we want to pour into you as much as we can in those eight months and get you prepared for the next level, while winning a national championship,’” Keaira said. “I can accept that. Tyran was in agreement with that.

“That’s our goal — the league. What we are looking for in his college career is, who is willing and able to prepare him for the next level?”

The cancelation of his trip to Lexington has resulted to speculation about Tyran's future into overdrive but Keira revealed that her son would make his decision later this year.

